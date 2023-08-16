EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S. Korean won weaken most among Asian FX as China worries persist

By Himanshi Akhand

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Thai baht and South Korean won led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, as expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates in the U.S. firmed, while investors still assessed disappointing Chinese economic data.

The baht THB=TH declined as much as 0.4% to its lowest level since June 30, and the won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 0.8% to a three-month low.

Minutes from the Bank of Thailand's Aug. 2 monetary policy meeting, when it increased the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter point, said the Thai economy should continue to expand as the policy rate is approaching a level consistent with long term stability.

A caretaker government has held the reins in Thailand for five months due to the prolonged deadlock following an election in which the Move Forward party won most seats, but conservative and pro-military parties blocked its efforts to form a coalition government.

Thailand's Constitutional Court was due on Wednesday to decide whether to review a parliamentary decision that blocked a second bid by Move Forward to install its candidate as prime minister.

Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist with Krung Thai Bank, suggested that external factors and ongoing political uncertainty could lead to further weakness in the baht.

He, however, added that the decline could be gradual as there is still some dollar-selling interest from exporters.

The baht was last quoted at 35.420 per dollar, down 0.2%.

"Once we finally have the new government, it is possible that the baht could regain some strength and could gradually rise toward the 34 zone in third quarter and 32-33 zone in the fourth quarter," Panichpibool added.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= was down for a fifth consecutive session, hovering near a one-month low, while the Philippine peso PHP= also fell for a fourth straight session.

The Vietnamese dong VND=VN weakened as much as 0.2% to its lowest level in over eight months. The Singapore dollar SGD=, which was last up 0.03%, having eased as much as 0.1% earlier in the session to touch its lowest level since Dec. 16.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS eased to a nine-month low. Official data showed that China's for the first time this year in July as piecemeal policy support failed to shore up the embattled property sector, fuelling worries about a longer-lasting growth slowdown.

The data came a day after Beijing cut key policy rates in the latest sign that authorities are ramping up efforts to boost the faltering economy, and reinvigorate a housing market to ease pressure on debt laden property developers.

In contrast, U.S. retail sales beat forecasts, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates higher for longer.

Due to the divergent monetary policy paths between the world's two largest economies, the yield gap has widened to 164 basis points between China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR and U.S Treasuries US10YT=RR - the widest level since February 2007.

"The market is struggling to price the divergence between U.S. economic strength versus EM weakness, especially China," analysts at DBS wrote in a note.

"Overall, we think sentiment might be dicey until there is better alignment between DM-EM across growth and policies."

Equities in the region were mixed, with stocks in Singapore .STI and Seoul .KS11 falling 0.8% and 1.7%, respectively, and those in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Manila .PSI gaining 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Markets in India were closed for a holiday.

** Malaysia's economic growth likely slowed to its weakest in nearly two years in the second quarter on an annual basis, a Reuters poll found

** Foreign holdings in China's onshore yuan bonds declined in July, official data showed

