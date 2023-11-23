News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S. Korean won lead losses among subdued Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/JUARAWEE KITTISILPA

November 23, 2023 — 09:23 pm EST

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.540

149.56

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3404

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.594

31.545

-0.16

Korean won

1301.100

1297.5

-0.28

Baht

35.385

35.255

-0.37

Peso

55.360

55.37

+0.02

Rupiah

15580.000

15550

-0.19

Rupee

83.343

83.3425

0.00

Ringgit

4.680

4.675

-0.11

Yuan

7.147

7.1485

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.540

131.110

-12.32

Sing dlr

1.341

1.340

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.594

30.708

-2.80

Korean won

1301.100

1264.500

-2.81

Baht

35.385

34.585

-2.26

Peso

55.360

55.670

+0.56

Rupiah

15580.000

15565.000

-0.10

Rupee

83.343

82.720

-0.75

Ringgit

4.680

4.400

-5.98

Yuan

7.147

6.900

-3.46

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

