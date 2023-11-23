EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S. Korean won lead losses among subdued Asian FX

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.540
149.56
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3404
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.594
31.545
-0.16
Korean won
1301.100
1297.5
-0.28
Baht
35.385
35.255
-0.37
Peso
55.360
55.37
+0.02
Rupiah
15580.000
15550
-0.19
Rupee
83.343
83.3425
0.00
Ringgit
4.680
4.675
-0.11
Yuan
7.147
7.1485
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.540
131.110
-12.32
Sing dlr
1.341
1.340
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
31.594
30.708
-2.80
Korean won
1301.100
1264.500
-2.81
Baht
35.385
34.585
-2.26
Peso
55.360
55.670
+0.56
Rupiah
15580.000
15565.000
-0.10
Rupee
83.343
82.720
-0.75
Ringgit
4.680
4.400
-5.98
Yuan
7.147
6.900
-3.46
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
