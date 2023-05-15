EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht rallies after election results, shares fall

By Archishma Iyer

May 15 (Reuters) - The Thai baht was the sole gainer among emerging Asian currencies, seeing its best day in more than a month after a surprise win by the country's opposition parties on Sunday sparked a rally, even as shares fell.

The baht THB=TH on Monday rose as much as 0.8% to trade at 33.705 against the dollar to see its best day since early April. Equities in the tourism-reliant economy .SETI, fell about 1.3% to a week's low, after rising in early trade.

Sunday's election results showed that the Move Forward Party secured the top place over the parties allied with the military, setting the stage for a flurry of deal-making over forming a government in a bid to end nearly a decade of conservative, army-backed rule.

"It's quite uncertain at this point so both the baht and SET index could be quite volatile in sideway trend until it becomes clear which party will decide to form a coalition government with the Move Forward Party," Poon Panichpibool, Markets Strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

The benchmark was dragged predominantly by the utilities sector, after an election promise by the Move Forward party indicated a reduction in electricity costs.

Shares in Gulf Energy Development GULF.BK and Global Power Synergy GPSC.BK dropped 6.7% and 5.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, other currencies such as the Singapore dollar SGD=, Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped in the range of 0.1% and 0.5%.

Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a slew of economic data from China in the coming days to judge global financial health, while the country kept its interest rates unchanged, despite concerns of a economic downturn. MKTS/GLOB

Separately, market players remained cautious after weak consumer sentiment data from the United States pointed to a deteriorating economic outlook.

Markets are still pricing a peak in Fed funds rates and are seeing 70 basis points in cuts by the end of this year, after the inflation data last week supported the case of Fed pausing given the slowing inflation.

Additionally, uncertainty regarding the raising of the debt ceiling for the U.S weighed on investor sentiment, where President Joe Biden is set to meet congressional leaders in order to raise the nation's debt limit to avoid a default.

Among share markets, equities in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE, India .NSEI and China .SSEC dropped between 0.1% and 0.7%

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise to 6.430%

** Thailand's economic growth quickens in Q1 as tourism rebounds

** Indonesia April trade surplus beats forecast; exports, imports fall

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0545 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.32

-3.69

.N225

0.69

12.62

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-0.85

.SSEC

-0.07

5.85

India

INR=IN

-0.08

+0.60

.NSEI

0.33

1.49

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.45

+5.08

.JKSE

-0.66

-2.73

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.47

-2.18

.KLSE

-0.18

-5.03

Philippines

PHP=

-0.14

-0.47

.PSI

-0.03

0.15

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.08

-5.32

.KS11

0.08

10.77

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

+0.10

.STI

0.02

-1.30

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-0.31

.TWII

0.00

9.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.65

+2.44

.SETI

-0.67

-7.06

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

