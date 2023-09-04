News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippines peso lead losses in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

September 04, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.610

146.46

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3546

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

31.905

31.88

-0.08

Korean won

1323.500

1319.8

-0.28

Baht

35.370

35.235

-0.38

Peso

56.770

56.6

-0.30

Rupiah

15257.000

15235

-0.14

Rupee

82.748

82.7475

0.00

Ringgit

4.655

4.652

-0.06

Yuan

7.291

7.2755

-0.21

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.610

131.110

-10.57

Sing dlr

1.357

1.340

-1.25

Taiwan dlr

31.905

30.708

-3.75

Korean won

1323.500

1264.500

-4.46

Baht

35.370

34.585

-2.22

Peso

56.770

55.670

-1.94

Rupiah

15257.000

15565.000

+2.02

Rupee

82.748

82.720

-0.03

Ringgit

4.655

4.400

-5.48

Yuan

7.291

6.900

-5.36

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.