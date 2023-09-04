EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippines peso lead losses in Asian currencies

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.610

146.46

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3546

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

31.905

31.88

-0.08

Korean won

1323.500

1319.8

-0.28

Baht

35.370

35.235

-0.38

Peso

56.770

56.6

-0.30

Rupiah

15257.000

15235

-0.14

Rupee

82.748

82.7475

0.00

Ringgit

4.655

4.652

-0.06

Yuan

7.291

7.2755

-0.21

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.610

131.110

-10.57

Sing dlr

1.357

1.340

-1.25

Taiwan dlr

31.905

30.708

-3.75

Korean won

1323.500

1264.500

-4.46

Baht

35.370

34.585

-2.22

Peso

56.770

55.670

-1.94

Rupiah

15257.000

15565.000

+2.02

Rupee

82.748

82.720

-0.03

Ringgit

4.655

4.400

-5.48

Yuan

7.291

6.900

-5.36

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

