EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippines peso lead losses in Asian currencies

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.610
146.46
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3546
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
31.905
31.88
-0.08
Korean won
1323.500
1319.8
-0.28
Baht
35.370
35.235
-0.38
Peso
56.770
56.6
-0.30
Rupiah
15257.000
15235
-0.14
Rupee
82.748
82.7475
0.00
Ringgit
4.655
4.652
-0.06
Yuan
7.291
7.2755
-0.21
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.610
131.110
-10.57
Sing dlr
1.357
1.340
-1.25
Taiwan dlr
31.905
30.708
-3.75
Korean won
1323.500
1264.500
-4.46
Baht
35.370
34.585
-2.22
Peso
56.770
55.670
-1.94
Rupiah
15257.000
15565.000
+2.02
Rupee
82.748
82.720
-0.03
Ringgit
4.655
4.400
-5.48
Yuan
7.291
6.900
-5.36
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
