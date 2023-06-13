EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso top losers among tepid Asian currencies

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.050
140.21
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.342
1.3418
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
30.707
30.716
+0.03
Korean won
1274.400
1271.4
-0.24
Baht
34.610
34.52
-0.26
Peso
55.950
55.828
-0.22
Rupiah
14870.000
14855
-0.10
Rupee
82.368
82.3675
0.00
Ringgit
4.618
4.614
-0.09
Yuan
7.161
7.1659
+0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.050
131.110
-6.38
Sing dlr
1.342
1.340
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.707
30.708
+0.00
Korean won
1274.400
1264.500
-0.78
Baht
34.610
34.585
-0.07
Peso
55.950
55.670
-0.50
Rupiah
14870.000
15565.000
+4.67
Rupee
82.368
82.720
+0.43
Ringgit
4.618
4.400
-4.72
Yuan
7.161
6.900
-3.64
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
