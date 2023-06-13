EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso top losers among tepid Asian currencies

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.050

140.21

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.342

1.3418

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.707

30.716

+0.03

Korean won

1274.400

1271.4

-0.24

Baht

34.610

34.52

-0.26

Peso

55.950

55.828

-0.22

Rupiah

14870.000

14855

-0.10

Rupee

82.368

82.3675

0.00

Ringgit

4.618

4.614

-0.09

Yuan

7.161

7.1659

+0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.050

131.110

-6.38

Sing dlr

1.342

1.340

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.707

30.708

+0.00

Korean won

1274.400

1264.500

-0.78

Baht

34.610

34.585

-0.07

Peso

55.950

55.670

-0.50

Rupiah

14870.000

15565.000

+4.67

Rupee

82.368

82.720

+0.43

Ringgit

4.618

4.400

-4.72

Yuan

7.161

6.900

-3.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.