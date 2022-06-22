EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead weak Asian FX, stocks fall

By Savyata Mishra

June 22 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit a fresh five-and-a-half-year low amid broader market weakness, which also kept other regional currencies under pressure as investors fretted over higher global interest rates and rampant inflation.

Leading losses, the baht THB=TH slipped as much as 0.5% to its lowest since Jan. 2017, with the Bank of Thailand warning that a delay in policy normalization could entail greater costs to the economy going forward, minutes of its June policy meeting showed.

The central bank had held its key interest rate steady at the meeting, though many economists now expect a hike next month to contain inflationary pressures.

Globally, the shift to higher rates by several major central banks has sparked worries about a world recession, leading to a sell-off in riskier assets over recent months.

"Ongoing global growth concerns, inflation worries and fears of tighter financial conditions continue to keep a leash on risk appetite," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Other regional currencies fell across the board against the U.S. dollar, undoing a brief recovery in the past session.

The Philippine peso PHP= continued to depreciate for the sixth session in a row, at its lowest since November 2005 after falling as much as 0.6% intraday.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= dropped 0.3% to a near two-year low while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was down 0.1%, logging its worst day since June 14.

Investors will closely watch policy decisions from Philippine and Indonesian central banks on Thursday, with analysts differing over how aggressively the banks will act to tame accelerating inflation in the Southeast Asian nations.

Similarly, the Singaporean dollar SGD=, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the India rupee INR=IN fell between 0.1%-0.2%.

Asian equities fell, extending their recent sell-off after a pause in the last session, as markets were buffeted by inflation and recession worries.

Shares in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII were down nearly 2% while those in Thailand .SETI and Malaysia .KLSE slipped 0.6%.

Philippines' stocks .PSI fell 0.5% and Jakarta shares .JKSE lost 0.3%.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 2% on Wednesday, hovering near a more than five-month low hit in the previous session, as the market tracked deep losses in crude and rival edible oils.

Focus will also be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony before Senate banking panel later in the day, where he is expected to reiterate his "unconditional" commitment to restore price stability.

Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist with IG said that in Asia, "gains may seem capped by some wait-and-see sentiments, heading into Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore has confirmed an imported case of monkeypox, the health ministry said late on Tuesday, the first such case reported in Southeast Asia during this year's outbreak of the viral disease.

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 1.3 basis points (bps) at 7.502%​​

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield down 8.3 bps at 3.04%​, lowest since June 13

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0425 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.27

-15.53

.N225

-0.13

-8.96

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.36

-5.37

.SSEC

-0.33

-9.45

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-4.91

.NSEI

-1.06

-10.84

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.30

-4.07

.JKSE

-0.32

6.69

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-5.36

.KLSE

-0.70

-7.65

Philippines

PHP=

-0.42

-6.44

.PSI

-0.46

-12.16

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.17

-8.26

.KS11

-1.85

-20.60

Singapore

SGD=

-0.22

-2.79

.STI

-0.30

-0.50

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-6.96

.TWII

-2.27

-15.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.41

-5.85

.SETI

-0.69

-5.67

