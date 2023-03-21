EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead falls in Asian currencies

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.560
132.49
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.337
1.3356
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
30.505
30.563
+0.19
Korean won
1306.200
1311.2
+0.38
Baht
34.540
34.415
-0.36
Peso
54.420
54.3
-0.22
Rupiah
15340.000
15340
0.00
Rupee
82.655
82.655
0.00
Ringgit
4.472
4.47
-0.04
Yuan
6.882
6.8788
-0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.560
131.110
-1.09
Sing dlr
1.337
1.340
+0.25
Taiwan dlr
30.505
30.708
+0.67
Korean won
1306.200
1264.500
-3.19
Baht
34.540
34.585
+0.13
Peso
54.420
55.670
+2.30
Rupiah
15340.000
15565.000
+1.47
Rupee
82.655
82.720
+0.08
Ringgit
4.472
4.400
-1.61
Yuan
6.882
6.900
+0.26
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.