EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead falls in Asian currencies

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.560

132.49

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.337

1.3356

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.505

30.563

+0.19

Korean won

1306.200

1311.2

+0.38

Baht

34.540

34.415

-0.36

Peso

54.420

54.3

-0.22

Rupiah

15340.000

15340

0.00

Rupee

82.655

82.655

0.00

Ringgit

4.472

4.47

-0.04

Yuan

6.882

6.8788

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.560

131.110

-1.09

Sing dlr

1.337

1.340

+0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.505

30.708

+0.67

Korean won

1306.200

1264.500

-3.19

Baht

34.540

34.585

+0.13

Peso

54.420

55.670

+2.30

Rupiah

15340.000

15565.000

+1.47

Rupee

82.655

82.720

+0.08

Ringgit

4.472

4.400

-1.61

Yuan

6.882

6.900

+0.26

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

