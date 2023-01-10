EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead declines among Asian currencies

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.400
132.25
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3312
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.432
30.463
+0.10
Korean won
1248.700
1244.7
-0.32
Baht
33.585
33.44
-0.43
Peso
54.980
54.78
-0.36
Rupiah
15565.000
15570
+0.03
Rupee
81.785
81.785
+0.00
Ringgit
4.372
4.3705
-0.03
Yuan
6.786
6.778
-0.12
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.400
131.110
-0.97
Sing dlr
1.332
1.340
+0.57
Taiwan dlr
30.432
30.708
+0.91
Korean won
1248.700
1264.500
+1.27
Baht
33.585
34.585
+2.98
Peso
54.980
55.670
+1.26
Rupiah
15565.000
15565.000
+0.00
Rupee
81.785
82.720
+1.14
Ringgit
4.372
4.400
+0.64
Yuan
6.786
6.900
+1.68
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.