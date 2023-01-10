EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead declines among Asian currencies

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.400

132.25

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3312

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.432

30.463

+0.10

Korean won

1248.700

1244.7

-0.32

Baht

33.585

33.44

-0.43

Peso

54.980

54.78

-0.36

Rupiah

15565.000

15570

+0.03

Rupee

81.785

81.785

+0.00

Ringgit

4.372

4.3705

-0.03

Yuan

6.786

6.778

-0.12

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.400

131.110

-0.97

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.57

Taiwan dlr

30.432

30.708

+0.91

Korean won

1248.700

1264.500

+1.27

Baht

33.585

34.585

+2.98

Peso

54.980

55.670

+1.26

Rupiah

15565.000

15565.000

+0.00

Rupee

81.785

82.720

+1.14

Ringgit

4.372

4.400

+0.64

Yuan

6.786

6.900

+1.68

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

