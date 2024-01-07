EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.440

144.65

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3292

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.955

31.025

+0.23

Korean won

1313.700

1315.4

+0.13

Baht

34.620

34.745

+0.36

Peso

55.440

55.61

+0.31

Rupiah

15510.000

15510

0.00

Rupee

83.150

83.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.643

4.652

+0.19

Yuan

7.152

7.146

-0.08

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.440

141.060

-2.34

Sing dlr

1.329

1.319

-0.72

Taiwan dlr

30.955

30.735

-0.71

Korean won

1313.700

1288.000

-1.96

Baht

34.620

34.165

-1.31

Peso

55.440

55.388

-0.09

Rupiah

15510.000

15395.000

-0.74

Rupee

83.150

83.208

+0.07

Ringgit

4.643

4.590

-1.14

Yuan

7.152

7.098

-0.75

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

