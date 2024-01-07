EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Philippine peso lead Asian currencies higher

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.440
144.65
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3292
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.955
31.025
+0.23
Korean won
1313.700
1315.4
+0.13
Baht
34.620
34.745
+0.36
Peso
55.440
55.61
+0.31
Rupiah
15510.000
15510
0.00
Rupee
83.150
83.15
0.00
Ringgit
4.643
4.652
+0.19
Yuan
7.152
7.146
-0.08
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.440
141.060
-2.34
Sing dlr
1.329
1.319
-0.72
Taiwan dlr
30.955
30.735
-0.71
Korean won
1313.700
1288.000
-1.96
Baht
34.620
34.165
-1.31
Peso
55.440
55.388
-0.09
Rupiah
15510.000
15395.000
-0.74
Rupee
83.150
83.208
+0.07
Ringgit
4.643
4.590
-1.14
Yuan
7.152
7.098
-0.75
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
