EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht pares gains on cooler inflation, Asia FX mixed

By Navya Mittal

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht pared gains on Monday after a lower-than-expected rise in inflation, while other Asian currencies traded cautiously ahead of U.S. and China inflation data due later in the week.

The baht THB=TH was up 0.27% earlier but pared gains to nearly 0.1%, while equities in Bangkok .SETI fell 0.2%, as the headline consumer price index came in below the central bank's target of 1% to 3% for a third successive month.

The inflation data comes against the backdrop of growing political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy since the May 14 election, with the country's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra postponing his return from self-exile as the region struggles to overcome a political deadlock.

"Thai inflation in July dampens hawkish hopes that the Bank Of Thailand (BOT) may give one more encore hike this year," said Kittika Boonsrang, a capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank.

"At the same time, it may cause some weakness in the Thai baht via speculative flows as the BOT seems to reach its peak rate in this cycle."

Meanwhile, economic growth in Indonesia in the second quarter accelerated unexpectedly and came in above market predictions. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was slightly weaker before the data, while stocks .JKSE were up 0.4%.

Among other currencies in the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Philippine peso PHP= appreciating 0.02% each, while the Singapore dollar SGD= depreciated slightly.

Investors are eyeing U.S. and Chinese inflation figures due later this week, with hopes of more policy easing to aid a weak post-pandemic recovery in China.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.3% and is among the worst performing currencies in the region this year.

"Markets continue to wait for more stimulus measures to be announced by the Chinese authorities ... There is huge expectations of more policy support to be announced. Any lacking in that regard, I think, could risk some pullback in risk sentiment in the region," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's benchmark share index .TWII was up 0.9% while stocks in Manila .PSI were 0.8% higher.

Stocks in South Korea .KS11 and China .SSEC fell 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Bullets

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis points at 6.349%

** Philippines may extend reduced import tariffs on rice, other commodities

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.29

-7.77

.N225

-0.03

25.1

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.25

-4.06

.SSEC

-0.56

5.84

India

INR=IN

+0.12

-0.02

.NSEI

0.31

8.13

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+2.57

.JKSE

0.43

0.46

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-3.34

.KLSE

0.13

-3.23

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

+0.07

.PSI

0.78

-0.99

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.72

-2.76

.KS11

-0.50

15.80

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.01

.STI

0.38

1.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

-3.04

.TWII

0.87

20.18

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

-0.49

.SETI

-0.19

-8.46

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Thailand's SET index https://tmsnrt.rs/3q4nlqk

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.