EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht only gainer among falling Asian currencies

July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.190
138.81
-0.27
Sing dlr
1.324
1.3225
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
31.075
30.996
-0.25
Korean won
1266.100
1260.4
-0.45
Baht
34.130
34.13
+0.00
Peso
54.520
54.36
-0.29
Rupee
82.030
82.03
+0.00
Yuan
7.206
7.1876
-0.26
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.190
131.110
-5.81
Sing dlr
1.324
1.340
+1.17
Taiwan dlr
31.075
30.708
-1.18
Korean won
1266.100
1264.500
-0.13
Baht
34.130
34.585
+1.33
Peso
54.520
55.670
+2.11
Rupiah
14990.000
15565.000
+3.84
Rupee
82.030
82.720
+0.84
Ringgit
4.540
4.400
-3.08
Yuan
7.206
6.900
-4.25
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
