EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht only gainer among falling Asian currencies

July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 139.190 138.81 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.324 1.3225 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 31.075 30.996 -0.25 Korean won 1266.100 1260.4 -0.45 Baht 34.130 34.13 +0.00 Peso 54.520 54.36 -0.29 Rupee 82.030 82.03 +0.00 Yuan 7.206 7.1876 -0.26 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 139.190 131.110 -5.81 Sing dlr 1.324 1.340 +1.17 Taiwan dlr 31.075 30.708 -1.18 Korean won 1266.100 1264.500 -0.13 Baht 34.130 34.585 +1.33 Peso 54.520 55.670 +2.11 Rupiah 14990.000 15565.000 +3.84 Rupee 82.030 82.720 +0.84 Ringgit 4.540 4.400 -3.08 Yuan 7.206 6.900 -4.25 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.