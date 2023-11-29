EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht muted after cenbank holds rates; Asian FX boosted by Fed's comments

By Archishma Iyer

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht and equities traded flat after its central bank stood pat on interest rates on Wednesday, while most emerging Asian currencies rose after dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official pushed the dollar to a more than three-month low.

The baht THB=TH was trading at 34.730 to the dollar, as of 0730 GMT after the central bank kept rates unchanged, as expected, at 2.50%, a decade-high. It, however, lowered the country's 2023 growth outlook to 3.2% from an earlier estimate of 4.4%.

"In my base case scenario, the Bank of Thailand could cut policy rate to 2% in 2025 as economic growth could run out of fiscal boosts in 2024 and inflation could be a bit lower than 2% by that time," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krungthai Bank.

Separately, South Korea's central bank is expected to hold its key policy rate on Thursday. The currency KRW=KFTC gained about 0.3% on Wednesday.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a prominent hawkish voice, overnight said that interest rate cuts in the United States could begin in a matter of months, provided inflation keeps falling, sparking a flurry of exits from the greenback and into riskier assets.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP appreciated the most among emerging Asian currencies, rising as much as 0.8% to hit its highest since late July, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= strengthened 0.6%

The Singapore dollar SGD= also firmed as much as 0.2% to reach a four-month high, before paring some gains to trade flat, while the Philippines peso PHP= reached its strongest level since early August.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the U.S. currency against six major rivals, stood at 102.72, as of 0730 GMT.

"Attention will now move to Chair Powell's speech on Friday to see if the tone points to a clear pivot towards easing," Daragh Maher, head of research, Americas, and head of FX strategy, U.S., at HSBC, said in a note.

Fed Chair Powell is expected to speak at Spelman College, Atlanta, on Friday, where markets will look for further clues on the outlook for U.S. rates.

"If it materializes, this would clearly be a challenge to our bullish USD view."

Among Asian equities, stocks in Singapore .STI, India .NSEI, and Taiwan .TWII rose between 0.1% and 0.7%. Markets in South Korea .KS11 and Philippines .PSI fell 0.1% and 0.7% respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.661%

** Sri Lanka reaches debt restructuring deal with creditor nations[nL1N3CU0AS]

** Vietnam to extend VAT cut until mid-2024 to support economy

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0730 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.18

-10.94

.N225

-0.26

27.69

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.19

-3.14

.SSEC

-0.56

-2.19

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-0.71

.NSEI

0.75

10.68

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.25

+1.13

.JKSE

-0.09

2.68

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.52

-5.29

.KLSE

-0.03

-3.20

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

+0.51

.PSI

-0.70

-4.59

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.32

-1.95

.KS11

-0.08

12.67

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

+0.68

.STI

0.62

-5.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.74

-1.70

.TWII

0.17

22.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.01

-0.39

.SETI

-0.14

-16.14

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Robert Birsel and Sonia Cheema)

