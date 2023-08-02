EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit led losses in Asian currencies

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.260
143.32
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.341
1.341
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.625
31.518
-
Korean won
1297.700
1298.5
+0.06
Baht
34.450
34.27
-0.52
Peso
55.120
55.1
-0.04
Rupiah
15175.000
15170
-0.03
Rupee
82.583
82.5825
0.00
Ringgit
4.552
4.541
-0.24
Yuan
7.186
7.192
+0.09
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.260
131.110
-8.48
Sing dlr
1.341
1.340
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
31.625
30.708
-2.90
Korean won
1297.700
1264.500
-2.56
Baht
34.450
34.585
+0.39
Peso
55.120
55.670
+1.00
Rupiah
15175.000
15565.000
+2.57
Rupee
82.583
82.720
+0.17
Ringgit
4.552
4.400
-3.34
Yuan
7.186
6.900
-3.97
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
