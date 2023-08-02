EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit led losses in Asian currencies

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 143.260 143.32 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.341 1.341 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.625 31.518 - Korean won 1297.700 1298.5 +0.06 Baht 34.450 34.27 -0.52 Peso 55.120 55.1 -0.04 Rupiah 15175.000 15170 -0.03 Rupee 82.583 82.5825 0.00 Ringgit 4.552 4.541 -0.24 Yuan 7.186 7.192 +0.09 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 143.260 131.110 -8.48 Sing dlr 1.341 1.340 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.625 30.708 -2.90 Korean won 1297.700 1264.500 -2.56 Baht 34.450 34.585 +0.39 Peso 55.120 55.670 +1.00 Rupiah 15175.000 15565.000 +2.57 Rupee 82.583 82.720 +0.17 Ringgit 4.552 4.400 -3.34 Yuan 7.186 6.900 -3.97 (Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

