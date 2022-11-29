EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.510
138.68
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3738
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.918
30.952
+0.11
Korean won
1322.700
1326.6
+0.29
Baht
35.340
35.465
+0.35
Peso
56.560
56.56
0.00
Rupiah
15740.000
15740
0.00
Rupee
81.720
81.72
0.00
Ringgit
4.490
4.505
+0.33
Yuan
7.148
7.1575
+0.13
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.510
115.08
-16.92
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3490
-1.77
Taiwan dlr
30.918
27.676
-10.49
Korean won
1322.700
1188.60
-10.14
Baht
35.340
33.39
-5.52
Peso
56.560
50.99
-9.85
Rupiah
15740.000
14250
-9.47
Rupee
81.720
74.33
-9.04
Ringgit
4.490
4.1640
-7.26
Yuan
7.148
6.3550
-11.10
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.