EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian FX

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 138.510 138.68 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3738 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.918 30.952 +0.11 Korean won 1322.700 1326.6 +0.29 Baht 35.340 35.465 +0.35 Peso 56.560 56.56 0.00 Rupiah 15740.000 15740 0.00 Rupee 81.720 81.72 0.00 Ringgit 4.490 4.505 +0.33 Yuan 7.148 7.1575 +0.13 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 138.510 115.08 -16.92 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3490 -1.77 Taiwan dlr 30.918 27.676 -10.49 Korean won 1322.700 1188.60 -10.14 Baht 35.340 33.39 -5.52 Peso 56.560 50.99 -9.85 Rupiah 15740.000 14250 -9.47 Rupee 81.720 74.33 -9.04 Ringgit 4.490 4.1640 -7.26 Yuan 7.148 6.3550 -11.10 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru) ((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

