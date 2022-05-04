EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.960 129.07 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.374 1.3736 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.489 29.525 +0.12 Baht 34.060 34.42 +1.06 Peso 52.290 52.39 +0.19 Rupee 76.413 76.4125 +0.00 Ringgit 4.335 4.352 +0.39 Yuan 6.607 6.609 +0.03 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.960 115.08 -10.76 Sing dlr 1.374 1.3490 -1.79 Taiwan dlr 29.489 27.676 -6.15 Korean won 1266.300 1188.60 -6.14 Baht 34.060 33.39 -1.97 Peso 52.290 50.99 -2.49 Rupiah 14495.000 14250 -1.69 Rupee 76.413 74.33 -2.73 Ringgit 4.335 4.1640 -3.94 Yuan 6.607 6.3550 -3.82 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.