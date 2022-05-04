EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.960

129.07

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3736

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

29.489

29.525

+0.12

Baht

34.060

34.42

+1.06

Peso

52.290

52.39

+0.19

Rupee

76.413

76.4125

+0.00

Ringgit

4.335

4.352

+0.39

Yuan

6.607

6.609

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.960

115.08

-10.76

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3490

-1.79

Taiwan dlr

29.489

27.676

-6.15

Korean won

1266.300

1188.60

-6.14

Baht

34.060

33.39

-1.97

Peso

52.290

50.99

-2.49

Rupiah

14495.000

14250

-1.69

Rupee

76.413

74.33

-2.73

Ringgit

4.335

4.1640

-3.94

Yuan

6.607

6.3550

-3.82

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

