EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead gains among Asian currencies

May 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.960
129.07
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3736
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
29.489
29.525
+0.12
Baht
34.060
34.42
+1.06
Peso
52.290
52.39
+0.19
Rupee
76.413
76.4125
+0.00
Ringgit
4.335
4.352
+0.39
Yuan
6.607
6.609
+0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.960
115.08
-10.76
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3490
-1.79
Taiwan dlr
29.489
27.676
-6.15
Korean won
1266.300
1188.60
-6.14
Baht
34.060
33.39
-1.97
Peso
52.290
50.99
-2.49
Rupiah
14495.000
14250
-1.69
Rupee
76.413
74.33
-2.73
Ringgit
4.335
4.1640
-3.94
Yuan
6.607
6.3550
-3.82
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.