EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

By Roushni Nair

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, with Thailand's baht and the Malaysian ringgit losing the most, as strength in the greenback continued to prevail after hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric led U.S. Treasury yields to scale multi-year highs.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.4% by 0311 GMT and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= by as much as 0.4%, the two currencies hitting their lowest levels since Nov. 10, 2022.

The baht, which has already lost more than 1% so far this week, has been pressured by capital outflows largely due to wider rate differentials - the interest rate difference between two countries - and the prospects of a higher import bill if international crude oil prices keep surging to new highs. O/R

The uptick in oil prices, which have climbed nearly 9% so far this month, has led to increased concern over inflationary pressures in net importers such as Thailand and India.

The Indian rupee INR=IN was largely flat in early trade, on track however to mark its worst quarter in three.

The rupee has been at risk of slipping to a record low against the dollar, but likely intervention from India's central bank has kept it above an all-time low hit last October.

The Bank of Thailand's policy decision is due later on Wednesday, and the central bank is widely expected to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, according to a Reuters poll, although a few economists still expect one final hike.

A potential 25-basis-point hike could give some lift to the baht, said analysts at Maybank.

"However, any support the THB (baht) receives from the hike we believe is likely to just be temporary. External factors related to USD strength and 'higher for longer' Fed rates would still keep weighing on the currency," the Maybank analysts said.

The U.S. dollar index =USD last stood at 106.20, having peaked at a 10-month high of 106.26 on Tuesday. USD/

In Asia, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The yield on Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond ID10YT=RR was at 6.89%, the highest level since March 24.

Bucking the sombre mood, the Philippines peso PHP= appreciated as much as 0.4%, poised for its best session in more than a week.

Philippines, one of the world's biggest importers of rice, on Tuesday, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a proposal to reduce tariffs on imported rice as world prices of the grain are expected to go down.

Stocks in emerging Asia were largely mixed, with those in Malaysia .KLSE and India .NSEI retreating over 0.3%, each. While shares in the Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE advanced 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand relaxes rules on non-resident baht transactions - cenbank

** China's industrial profits extend slump for Jan-Aug, but pace of downturn eases

** Indonesia c.bank remains in the market to ensure FX supply-demand balance - official

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0418 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.01 -12.04 .N225 -0.39 25.12 China CNY=CFXS +0.11 -5.54 .SSEC 0.33 0.75 India INR=IN +0.01 -0.61 .NSEI -0.34 8.24 Indonesia IDR= -0.26 +0.26 .JKSE 0.20 1.27 Malaysia MYR= -0.34 -6.46 .KLSE -0.34 -3.67 Philippines PHP= +0.33 -2.21 .PSI 0.58 -4.06 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.13 -6.35 .KS11 -0.29 9.81 Singapore SGD= -0.15 -2.25 .STI -0.82 -1.93 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.05 -4.76 .TWII -0.08 15.03 Thailand THB=TH -0.49 -5.35 .SETI 0.03 -10.44 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.