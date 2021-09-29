EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.560

111.5

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3577

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.785

27.785

+0.00

Korean won

1186.200

1184.4

-0.15

Baht

33.880

33.76

-0.35

Peso

51.070

51.09

+0.04

Rupiah

14270.000

14270

+0.00

Rupee

74.040

74.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.18

-0.19

Yuan

6.471

6.4595

-0.17

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.560

103.24

-7.46

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3209

-2.77

Taiwan dlr

27.785

28.483

+2.51

Korean won

1186.200

1086.20

-8.43

Baht

33.880

29.96

-11.57

Peso

51.070

48.01

-5.99

Rupiah

14270.000

14040

-1.61

Rupee

74.040

73.07

-1.32

Ringgit

4.188

4.0400

-3.53

Yuan

6.471

6.5283

+0.89

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More