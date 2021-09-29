EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.560

111.5

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3577

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.785

27.785

+0.00

Korean won

1186.200

1184.4

-0.15

Baht

33.880

33.76

-0.35

Peso

51.070

51.09

+0.04

Rupiah

14270.000

14270

+0.00

Rupee

74.040

74.04

+0.00

Ringgit

4.188

4.18

-0.19

Yuan

6.471

6.4595

-0.17

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.560

103.24

-7.46

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3209

-2.77

Taiwan dlr

27.785

28.483

+2.51

Korean won

1186.200

1086.20

-8.43

Baht

33.880

29.96

-11.57

Peso

51.070

48.01

-5.99

Rupiah

14270.000

14040

-1.61

Rupee

74.040

73.07

-1.32

Ringgit

4.188

4.0400

-3.53

Yuan

6.471

6.5283

+0.89

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))

