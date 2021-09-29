EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads most Asian currencies lower

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.560
111.5
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3577
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.785
27.785
+0.00
Korean won
1186.200
1184.4
-0.15
Baht
33.880
33.76
-0.35
Peso
51.070
51.09
+0.04
Rupiah
14270.000
14270
+0.00
Rupee
74.040
74.04
+0.00
Ringgit
4.188
4.18
-0.19
Yuan
6.471
6.4595
-0.17
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.560
103.24
-7.46
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3209
-2.77
Taiwan dlr
27.785
28.483
+2.51
Korean won
1186.200
1086.20
-8.43
Baht
33.880
29.96
-11.57
Peso
51.070
48.01
-5.99
Rupiah
14270.000
14040
-1.61
Rupee
74.040
73.07
-1.32
Ringgit
4.188
4.0400
-3.53
Yuan
6.471
6.5283
+0.89
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
((Arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.