EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses in Asian currencies

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.730

133.18

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.347

1.346

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.584

30.651

+0.22

Korean won

1305.700

1301.8

-0.30

Baht

34.615

34.455

-0.46

Peso

55.065

54.98

-0.15

Rupiah

15370.000

15360

-0.07

Rupee

82.123

82.1225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.478

4.492

+0.31

Yuan

6.864

6.8475

-0.25

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.730

131.110

-1.96

Sing dlr

1.347

1.340

-0.56

Taiwan dlr

30.584

30.708

+0.41

Korean won

1305.700

1264.500

-3.16

Baht

34.615

34.585

-0.09

Peso

55.065

55.670

+1.10

Rupiah

15370.000

15565.000

+1.27

Rupee

82.123

82.720

+0.73

Ringgit

4.478

4.400

-1.74

Yuan

6.864

6.900

+0.52

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

