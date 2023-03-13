EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses in Asian currencies

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.730
133.18
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.347
1.346
-0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.584
30.651
+0.22
Korean won
1305.700
1301.8
-0.30
Baht
34.615
34.455
-0.46
Peso
55.065
54.98
-0.15
Rupiah
15370.000
15360
-0.07
Rupee
82.123
82.1225
+0.00
Ringgit
4.478
4.492
+0.31
Yuan
6.864
6.8475
-0.25
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.730
131.110
-1.96
Sing dlr
1.347
1.340
-0.56
Taiwan dlr
30.584
30.708
+0.41
Korean won
1305.700
1264.500
-3.16
Baht
34.615
34.585
-0.09
Peso
55.065
55.670
+1.10
Rupiah
15370.000
15565.000
+1.27
Rupee
82.123
82.720
+0.73
Ringgit
4.478
4.400
-1.74
Yuan
6.864
6.900
+0.52
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
