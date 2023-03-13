EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

March 13, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.730

133.18

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.347

1.346

-0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.584

30.651

+0.22

Korean won

1305.700

1301.8

-0.30

Baht

34.615

34.455

-0.46

Peso

55.065

54.98

-0.15

Rupiah

15370.000

15360

-0.07

Rupee

82.123

82.1225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.478

4.492

+0.31

Yuan

6.864

6.8475

-0.25

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.730

131.110

-1.96

Sing dlr

1.347

1.340

-0.56

Taiwan dlr

30.584

30.708

+0.41

Korean won

1305.700

1264.500

-3.16

Baht

34.615

34.585

-0.09

Peso

55.065

55.670

+1.10

Rupiah

15370.000

15565.000

+1.27

Rupee

82.123

82.720

+0.73

Ringgit

4.478

4.400

-1.74

Yuan

6.864

6.900

+0.52

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.