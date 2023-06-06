EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among weak Asian FX; Fed in focus

By Roushni Nair

June 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded mixed on Tuesday, with Thailand's baht leading losses, as U.S. data pointed to sluggish growth in the country's services sector, strengthening the case for a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve next week.

"Given subdued inflation, we continue to expect the Bank of Thailand to keep its policy rate unchanged for the remainder of the year," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Last week, Thailand's central bank raised its policy interest rate by a quarter point to 2%. It will next review the rate on Aug. 2.

Among other currencies, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and India's rupee INR=IN, on the other hand, rose 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing the measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low.

The U.S. dollar was largely subdued following the disappointing data. The dollar index =USD fell to 103.85 at 0647 GMT, after climbing as high as 104.40 in the previous session.

A softer U.S. dollar is a positive for emerging Asian markets as this could improve the balance of payment position while attracting capital inflows and reducing the foreign debt burden.

"The unexpected rebound in U.S. CPI, an upward revision to 1Q GDP, and somewhat resilient labour market prints still point to some risks that the Fed may adopt a hawkish stance" at the upcoming policy meeting, even if it skips a hike, Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at OCBC, said in a note.

In the Philippines, annual inflation slowed for a fourth consecutive month in May as food prices continued to ease, giving the central bank room to keep benchmark interest rates steady at its next policy meeting on June 22.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, however, projected an upside risk to inflation outlook for 2023 and 2024 citing supply constraints for key food items and the potential impact of the El Niño weather pattern on food prices and utility rates.

In India, the central bank will announce its policy decision on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% after having surprised markets by holding rates in April.

Most equities in the region traded mixed; shares in Mumbai .NSEI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE retreated 0.3% and 0.2% respectively, while shares in Jakarta .JKSE and Taiwan .TWII advanced 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Australia central bank raises rates by 25 basis points to 4.1%

** India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band

** Markets in South Korea are closed for a public holiday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0604 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-5.89

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-2.96

.SSEC

-0.43

4.18

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.11

.NSEI

-0.27

2.42

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.37

+4.96

.JKSE

0.50

-2.68

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.46

-4.26

.KLSE

-0.19

-7.81

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.94

.PSI

-0.10

-0.78

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-

-3.33

.KS11

-

16.95

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-0.60

.STI

-0.05

-1.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

+0.01

.TWII

0.28

18.56

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.49

-0.46

.SETI

0.03

-8.21

