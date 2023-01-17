EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

January 17, 2023 — 09:20 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.480

128.13

-0.27

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3201

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.327

30.315

-0.04

Korean won

1236.200

1238.7

+0.20

Baht

33.060

32.98

-0.24

Peso

54.890

54.9

+0.02

Rupiah

15180.000

15160

-0.13

Rupee

81.760

81.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.330

4.325

-0.12

Yuan

6.778

6.7689

-0.13

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.480

131.110

+2.05

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.38

Taiwan dlr

30.327

30.708

+1.26

Korean won

1236.200

1264.500

+2.29

Baht

33.060

34.585

+4.61

Peso

54.890

55.670

+1.42

Rupiah

15180.000

15565.000

+2.54

Rupee

81.760

82.720

+1.17

Ringgit

4.330

4.400

+1.62

Yuan

6.778

6.900

+1.81

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.