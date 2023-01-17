EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.480
128.13
-0.27
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3201
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
30.327
30.315
-0.04
Korean won
1236.200
1238.7
+0.20
Baht
33.060
32.98
-0.24
Peso
54.890
54.9
+0.02
Rupiah
15180.000
15160
-0.13
Rupee
81.760
81.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.330
4.325
-0.12
Yuan
6.778
6.7689
-0.13
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.480
131.110
+2.05
Sing dlr
1.322
1.340
+1.38
Taiwan dlr
30.327
30.708
+1.26
Korean won
1236.200
1264.500
+2.29
Baht
33.060
34.585
+4.61
Peso
54.890
55.670
+1.42
Rupiah
15180.000
15565.000
+2.54
Rupee
81.760
82.720
+1.17
Ringgit
4.330
4.400
+1.62
Yuan
6.778
6.900
+1.81
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.