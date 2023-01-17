EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among subdued Asian currencies

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.480

128.13

-0.27

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3201

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.327

30.315

-0.04

Korean won

1236.200

1238.7

+0.20

Baht

33.060

32.98

-0.24

Peso

54.890

54.9

+0.02

Rupiah

15180.000

15160

-0.13

Rupee

81.760

81.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.330

4.325

-0.12

Yuan

6.778

6.7689

-0.13

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.480

131.110

+2.05

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.38

Taiwan dlr

30.327

30.708

+1.26

Korean won

1236.200

1264.500

+2.29

Baht

33.060

34.585

+4.61

Peso

54.890

55.670

+1.42

Rupiah

15180.000

15565.000

+2.54

Rupee

81.760

82.720

+1.17

Ringgit

4.330

4.400

+1.62

Yuan

6.778

6.900

+1.81

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

