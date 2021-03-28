EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among Asia's currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.550

109.64

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3452

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.570

28.602

+0.11

Korean won

1132.100

1129.3

-0.25

Baht

31.180

31.05

-0.42

Peso

48.480

48.41

-0.14

Rupiah

14425.000

14410

-0.10

Ringgit

4.147

4.1445

-0.06

Yuan

6.543

6.5418

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.550

103.24

-5.76

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.86

Taiwan dlr

28.570

28.483

-0.30

Korean won

1132.100

1086.20

-4.05

Baht

31.180

29.96

-3.91

Peso

48.480

48.01

-0.97

Rupiah

14425.000

14040

-2.67

Rupee

72.510

73.07

+0.77

Ringgit

4.147

4.0400

-2.58

Yuan

6.543

6.5283

-0.23

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

