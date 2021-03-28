EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among Asia's currencies

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.550
109.64
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3452
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.570
28.602
+0.11
Korean won
1132.100
1129.3
-0.25
Baht
31.180
31.05
-0.42
Peso
48.480
48.41
-0.14
Rupiah
14425.000
14410
-0.10
Ringgit
4.147
4.1445
-0.06
Yuan
6.543
6.5418
-0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.550
103.24
-5.76
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.86
Taiwan dlr
28.570
28.483
-0.30
Korean won
1132.100
1086.20
-4.05
Baht
31.180
29.96
-3.91
Peso
48.480
48.01
-0.97
Rupiah
14425.000
14040
-2.67
Rupee
72.510
73.07
+0.77
Ringgit
4.147
4.0400
-2.58
Yuan
6.543
6.5283
-0.23
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.