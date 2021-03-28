EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads losses among Asia's currencies

March 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.550

109.64

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3452

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.570

28.602

+0.11

Korean won

1132.100

1129.3

-0.25

Baht

31.180

31.05

-0.42

Peso

48.480

48.41

-0.14

Rupiah

14425.000

14410

-0.10

Ringgit

4.147

4.1445

-0.06

Yuan

6.543

6.5418

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.550

103.24

-5.76

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.86

Taiwan dlr

28.570

28.483

-0.30

Korean won

1132.100

1086.20

-4.05

Baht

31.180

29.96

-3.91

Peso

48.480

48.01

-0.97

Rupiah

14425.000

14040

-2.67

Rupee

72.510

73.07

+0.77

Ringgit

4.147

4.0400

-2.58

Yuan

6.543

6.5283

-0.23

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

