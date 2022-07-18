EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht leads losses among Asian currencies

July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.210

138.12

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3971

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.935

29.914

-0.07

Korean won

1317.800

1317.4

-0.03

Baht

36.695

36.645

-0.14

Peso

56.350

56.32

-0.05

Rupiah

14990.000

14982

-0.05

Rupee

79.970

79.97

+0.00

Ringgit

4.455

4.451

-0.09

Yuan

6.752

6.7455

-0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.210

115.08

-16.74

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3490

-3.48

Taiwan dlr

29.935

27.676

-7.55

Korean won

1317.800

1188.60

-9.80

Baht

36.695

33.39

-9.01

Peso

56.350

50.99

-9.51

Rupiah

14990.000

14250

-4.94

Rupee

79.970

74.33

-7.05

Ringgit

4.455

4.1640

-6.53

Yuan

6.752

6.3550

-5.87

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

