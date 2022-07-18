EMERGING MARKETS-Thai Baht leads losses among Asian currencies

July 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.210
138.12
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3971
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.935
29.914
-0.07
Korean won
1317.800
1317.4
-0.03
Baht
36.695
36.645
-0.14
Peso
56.350
56.32
-0.05
Rupiah
14990.000
14982
-0.05
Rupee
79.970
79.97
+0.00
Ringgit
4.455
4.451
-0.09
Yuan
6.752
6.7455
-0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.210
115.08
-16.74
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3490
-3.48
Taiwan dlr
29.935
27.676
-7.55
Korean won
1317.800
1188.60
-9.80
Baht
36.695
33.39
-9.01
Peso
56.350
50.99
-9.51
Rupiah
14990.000
14250
-4.94
Rupee
79.970
74.33
-7.05
Ringgit
4.455
4.1640
-6.53
Yuan
6.752
6.3550
-5.87
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
