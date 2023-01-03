EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains in Asian FX, Fed minutes in focus

By Savyata Mishra

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Thai baht led the advance in Asian emerging currencies on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar was subdued ahead of Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes, while surging COVID-19 infections in China capped gains.

The baht THB=TH rose for the third session in row, up 0.6%, as the tourism-reliant country banks on hopes of China's reopening after the world's second-largest economy dismantled its strict COVID regime in December.

The dollar index=USD was flat in a subdued start to 2023, following a recent weakening in the currency as markets bet that a Federal Reserve tightening cycle may be nearing an end.

The index rose 8% last year in its biggest annual jump since 2015, as investors flocked to the safe-haven unit owing to the Fed's rate hikes and dumped riskier assets, hitting regional currencies.

China's yuan CNY=CFXShit to a more than four-month high, gaining 0.2%, underpinned by hopes of an earlier-than-expected economic recovery even as factory activity shrank in December.

In coming days, traders will closely watch the pace of reopening in China, which Bank of America analysts predict "may indicate a deeper and more disruptive shock in the near term, before a robust rebound".

Investors also await a slew of economic data during the week from several countries, along with the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, which may offer clues to the Fed's likely rate hike path in 2023.

Singapore's dollar SGD= rose 0.2% after data showed the city-state's economy grew faster than official forecasts in 2022, but fourth-quarter activity slowed, reflecting risks from inflation and global demand weakness, sending its stocks .STI down 0.2%.

Analysts at lender OCBC see Singapore's growth momentum moderating in 2023 as its manufacturing sector remains lacklustre in the near-term.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= slipped 0.2% after its December inflation print showed a slight jump on Monday.

The Japanese yen JPY= scaled a seven-month high against the greenback during the session and was up 0.7%, amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might move away from its ultra-easy policy.

Most regional equity markets rose in choppy trade, with Jakarta stocks .JKSE leading, up 0.7%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was flat after edging up 0.5% earlier.

Shares of Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JKslumped as much as 14.4% on Tuesday, the state carrier's first trading day in 1-1/2 years after the Jakarta stock exchange lifted a stock trading suspension.

Bucking the broader trend, Malaysian stocks .KLSE dropped 1.1%, snapping a six-day winning streak, while South Korea stocks .KS11 fell 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** South Korea's central bank governor said the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty

** The Bank of Singapore on Tuesday appointed Jason Moo, formerly of wealth manager Julius Baer, as its new chief executive effective March 6

** The Indian rupee was little changed against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, as markets awaited a host of data from the world's top economy to find direction this week

** Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations of slowing production and tighter Indonesian supply

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0220 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.61

+0.90

.N225

--

--

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.17

+0.17

.SSEC

0.88

0.88

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-0.04

.NSEI

-0.13

0.37

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-0.22

.JKSE

0.59

0.59

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.16

+0.16

.KLSE

-1.07

-1.07

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.09

.PSI

0.30

0.30

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.13

-0.51

.KS11

-0.31

-0.79

Singapore

SGD=

+0.25

+0.13

.STI

-0.22

-0.22

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

+0.03

.TWII

0.61

0.61

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.57

+0.57

.SETI

0.45

0.45

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

