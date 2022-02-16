EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains in Asian currencies

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.500

115.46

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3435

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.873

27.892

+0.07

Korean won

1196.500

1197.6

+0.09

Baht

32.200

32.34

+0.43

Peso

51.280

51.37

+0.18

Rupiah

14250.000

14255

-0.04

Rupee

75.073

75.0725

0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.1835

+0.05

Yuan

6.331

6.355

+0.38

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.500

115.08

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.48

Taiwan dlr

27.873

27.676

-0.71

Korean won

1196.500

1188.60

-0.66

Baht

32.200

33.39

+3.70

Peso

51.280

50.99

-0.57

Rupiah

14250.000

14250

0.00

Rupee

75.073

74.33

-0.99

Ringgit

4.182

4.1640

-0.42

Yuan

6.331

6.3550

+0.38

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.