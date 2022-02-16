EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.500

115.46

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3435

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.873

27.892

+0.07

Korean won

1196.500

1197.6

+0.09

Baht

32.200

32.34

+0.43

Peso

51.280

51.37

+0.18

Rupiah

14250.000

14255

-0.04

Rupee

75.073

75.0725

0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.1835

+0.05

Yuan

6.331

6.355

+0.38

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.500

115.08

-0.36

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.48

Taiwan dlr

27.873

27.676

-0.71

Korean won

1196.500

1188.60

-0.66

Baht

32.200

33.39

+3.70

Peso

51.280

50.99

-0.57

Rupiah

14250.000

14250

0.00

Rupee

75.073

74.33

-0.99

Ringgit

4.182

4.1640

-0.42

Yuan

6.331

6.3550

+0.38

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

