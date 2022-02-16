EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains in Asian currencies

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.500
115.46
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3435
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.873
27.892
+0.07
Korean won
1196.500
1197.6
+0.09
Baht
32.200
32.34
+0.43
Peso
51.280
51.37
+0.18
Rupiah
14250.000
14255
-0.04
Rupee
75.073
75.0725
0.00
Ringgit
4.182
4.1835
+0.05
Yuan
6.331
6.355
+0.38
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.500
115.08
-0.36
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3490
+0.48
Taiwan dlr
27.873
27.676
-0.71
Korean won
1196.500
1188.60
-0.66
Baht
32.200
33.39
+3.70
Peso
51.280
50.99
-0.57
Rupiah
14250.000
14250
0.00
Rupee
75.073
74.33
-0.99
Ringgit
4.182
4.1640
-0.42
Yuan
6.331
6.3550
+0.38
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.