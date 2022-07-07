EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains among Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

135.98

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3999

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.774

29.79

+0.05

Korean won

1298.600

1299.8

+0.09

Baht

35.940

36.02

+0.22

Peso

55.950

55.92

-0.05

Rupiah

14980.000

14995

+0.10

Rupee

79.175

79.175

0.00

Ringgit

4.424

4.426

+0.05

Yuan

6.699

6.7015

+0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

115.08

-15.41

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3490

-3.66

Taiwan dlr

29.774

27.676

-7.05

Korean won

1298.600

1188.60

-8.47

Baht

35.940

33.39

-7.10

Peso

55.950

50.99

-8.87

Rupiah

14980.000

14250

-4.87

Rupee

79.175

74.33

-6.12

Ringgit

4.424

4.1640

-5.88

Yuan

6.699

6.3550

-5.13

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

