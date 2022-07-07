EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains among Asian currencies

July 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.050
135.98
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3999
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.774
29.79
+0.05
Korean won
1298.600
1299.8
+0.09
Baht
35.940
36.02
+0.22
Peso
55.950
55.92
-0.05
Rupiah
14980.000
14995
+0.10
Rupee
79.175
79.175
0.00
Ringgit
4.424
4.426
+0.05
Yuan
6.699
6.7015
+0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.050
115.08
-15.41
Sing dlr
1.400
1.3490
-3.66
Taiwan dlr
29.774
27.676
-7.05
Korean won
1298.600
1188.60
-8.47
Baht
35.940
33.39
-7.10
Peso
55.950
50.99
-8.87
Rupiah
14980.000
14250
-4.87
Rupee
79.175
74.33
-6.12
Ringgit
4.424
4.1640
-5.88
Yuan
6.699
6.3550
-5.13
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
