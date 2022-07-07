EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads gains among Asian currencies

July 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

135.98

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3999

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.774

29.79

+0.05

Korean won

1298.600

1299.8

+0.09

Baht

35.940

36.02

+0.22

Peso

55.950

55.92

-0.05

Rupiah

14980.000

14995

+0.10

Rupee

79.175

79.175

0.00

Ringgit

4.424

4.426

+0.05

Yuan

6.699

6.7015

+0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.050

115.08

-15.41

Sing dlr

1.400

1.3490

-3.66

Taiwan dlr

29.774

27.676

-7.05

Korean won

1298.600

1188.60

-8.47

Baht

35.940

33.39

-7.10

Peso

55.950

50.99

-8.87

Rupiah

14980.000

14250

-4.87

Rupee

79.175

74.33

-6.12

Ringgit

4.424

4.1640

-5.88

Yuan

6.699

6.3550

-5.13

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.