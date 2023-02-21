EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads declines as Asian currencies ease slightly

By Himanshi Akhand

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies inched lower on Tuesday, with Thailand's baht declining most, as investors awaited the minutes of U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for further policy clues.

The baht THB=TH weakened 0.7%, a day after appreciating 0.6%.

"FX markets were largely in consolidative mood overnight amid U.S. holidays while we took stock if the hawkish repricing of the Fed has gone a little too fast," analysts at OCBC wrote in a note.

The U.S. dollar index, which climbed three weeks in a row for a gain of about 1.7% through February so far, was steady below recent peaks on Tuesday. FRX/

A strong run of U.S. economic data recently have raised expectations that the Fed will stay on its rate-hike path for longer than earlier thought, and hawkish comments from Fed officials have also supported the dollar.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Singaporean dollar SGD= fell 0.1% each.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= also declined 0.1%. Indonesia expects to achieve a lower fiscal deficit next year, while economic growth is predicted to accelerate, senior officials said on Monday.

It expects a fiscal deficit of 2.84% of GDP in 2023 according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Equities in the region struggled for direction. Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank, said Chinese equities outperformace on Monday showed risk appetite appeared to have improved.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC edged up 0.1%, after rallying over 2% a day earlier.

Equities in Manila .PSI advanced 0.2%, while those in Singapore .STI and Bangkok .SETI retreated 0.1%.

Traders are now looking to European and U.S. manufacturing data later Tuesday and Friday's core PCE price index to guide their next steps, while the Fed is due to release the minutes of its l;ast policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The semiconductor industry is entering into a bit of a cyclical downturn, so we could see currencies like the Korean won softening a little bit in response to weaker demand," Chang said.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Bank of Korea will hold its base interest rate at 3.50% on Thursday and for the rest of this year, a Reuters poll found

** Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has gained ground on frontrunner Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a new survey on Thailand's top choice for premier

** Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he would decide later on Tuesday or on Wednesday the candidates he intended to nominate to parliament to be the governor of the central bank after the current chief's term ends in May

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-2.42

.N225

-0.12

5.38

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.23

+0.41

.SSEC

0.10

6.62

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.04

.NSEI

0.13

-1.32

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+2.57

.JKSE

-0.01

0.63

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-0.68

.KLSE

0.07

-1.41

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

+1.24

.PSI

0.21

2.93

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.14

-2.45

.KS11

0.21

10.01

Singapore

SGD=

-0.13

+0.18

.STI

-0.09

1.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

+1.00

.TWII

-0.05

9.94

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.74

-0.14

.SETI

-0.09

-0.75

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.