EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads declines among muted Asian currencies

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.430
149.63
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3725
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
32.282
32.245
-0.11
Korean won
1349.300
1348.5
0.00
Baht
36.720
36.66
-0.16
Peso
56.970
57.011
+0.07
Rupiah
15515.000
15515
0.00
Rupee
83.220
83.22
0.00
Ringgit
4.706
4.706
0.00
Yuan
7.312
7.313
+0.02
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.430
131.110
-12.26
Sing dlr
1.372
1.340
-2.31
Taiwan dlr
32.282
30.708
-4.88
Korean won
1349.300
1264.500
-6.28
Baht
36.720
34.585
-5.81
Peso
56.970
55.670
-2.28
Rupiah
15515.000
15565.000
+0.32
Rupee
83.220
82.720
-0.60
Ringgit
4.706
4.400
-6.50
Yuan
7.312
6.900
-5.63
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
