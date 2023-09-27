News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads declines among muted Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

September 27, 2023 — 10:33 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.430

149.63

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3725

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

32.282

32.245

-0.11

Korean won

1349.300

1348.5

0.00

Baht

36.720

36.66

-0.16

Peso

56.970

57.011

+0.07

Rupiah

15515.000

15515

0.00

Rupee

83.220

83.22

0.00

Ringgit

4.706

4.706

0.00

Yuan

7.312

7.313

+0.02

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.430

131.110

-12.26

Sing dlr

1.372

1.340

-2.31

Taiwan dlr

32.282

30.708

-4.88

Korean won

1349.300

1264.500

-6.28

Baht

36.720

34.585

-5.81

Peso

56.970

55.670

-2.28

Rupiah

15515.000

15565.000

+0.32

Rupee

83.220

82.720

-0.60

Ringgit

4.706

4.400

-6.50

Yuan

7.312

6.900

-5.63

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

