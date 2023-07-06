EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX lower, Malaysia rate decision awaited

By Nausheen Thusoo

July 6 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led losses among Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar firmed after minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting suggested the possibility of more rate hikes, while the Malaysian ringgit fell ahead of the central bank's policy decision.

The Thai baht THB=TH depreciated 0.6% amid the emerging market sell-off. On Wednesday, data showed the country's annual headline inflation unexpectedly rose in June, albeit at its slowest pace in 22 months.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR=, the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, inched 0.1% lower ahead of the Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) rate decision later in the day. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE fell 0.5%.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect BNM will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00% and keep it there for the rest of the year, as inflation has showed signs of cooling.

The Philippine peso PHP= edged 0.1% lower and stocks in Manila .PSI tumbled over 0.8%.

Data from Wednesday showed the country's annual inflation eased for a fifth straight month in June, supporting expectations the central bank will keep rates unchanged for longer as food and transport cost pressures ease.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Fed's June meeting released overnight showed that the vast majority of policymakers expected further tightening in U.S. monetary policy, even as they agreed to hold interest rates steady last month.

"In Asia, the inflation level is well off the peak and we expect most of the inflation in this region to be close to or within central banks' targets by the end of the year," said Khoon Goh, Head of Asia research at ANZ.

"However, if the Fed were to end up hiking by more than previously expected, that could widen the yield differential and put further pressure on Asian currencies."

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.4% to hit its lowest level since March 30, and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP fell 0.3% to its lowest level in seven months.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.1% after the central bank offered more reassurances to markets worried by the currency's recent sharp falls. CNY/

Data on Wednesday showed that services activity in the world's second-largest economy and the region's biggest trading partner expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, highlighting weakening demand that is weighing on China's post-pandemic recovery momentum.

"Markets are anticipating more stimulus measures in order to really help drive the recovery and growth of Chinese economy," Goh added.

Equities in the region slipped, with those in Taiwan .TWII and Thailand .SETI falling over 1%. Stocks in Singapore .STI also eased 0.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's ministry cuts 2023 headline inflation forecast to 1% to 2%

** Sri Lanka cuts key rates as expected; more cuts seen by year

** MAS now forecasts 2023 headline inflation at 4.5% to 5.5%, lower than the 5.5% to 6.5% seen previously

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0343 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.28

-9.10

.N225

-1.62

25.72

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-4.81

.SSEC

-0.54

3.77

India

INR=IN

-0.24

+0.36

.NSEI

0.00

7.14

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.37

+3.31

.JKSE

0.07

-1.85

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.09

-5.46

.KLSE

-0.52

-7.54

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

+0.20

.PSI

-0.79

-1.60

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.38

-3.00

.KS11

-0.55

14.68

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.98

.STI

-0.58

-2.60

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.28

-1.70

.TWII

-1.36

19.01

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.63

-1.52

.SETI

-1.17

-10.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

