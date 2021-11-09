EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX higher, Philippine stocks at 20-month high on GDP surprise

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as the dollar dipped ahead of U.S. inflation data, while Philippine shares rose as the country's economic growth slowed less-than-expected in the third quarter.

Broadly, Asian currencies gained with Wednesday's inflation print expected to show a large rise in prices, and the Federal Reserve's indication that it will taper bond purchases has left some feeling the pace of rate normalisation will be more moderate.

Asia's central banks have also kept rates steady so far, to support their pandemic-hit economies.

"With cautious optimism on growth outlook intact, patience on global policy normalisation and yields easing off, there may be room for selective AXJs (Axia ex-Japan) including Indian rupee INR=IN, Thai baht, Philippine peso PHP=, and S.Korean Won to recover, " Maybank analysts said

The baht THB=TH gained 0.7%, and was at its strongest in nearly two months. The currency has benefited lately from the country's reopening of its key tourism sector and falling COVID-19 infections.

Thailand's central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday.

Further north, Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP, the Philippine peso PHP= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained between 0.1% and 0.5%.

In equities, the Philippines .PSI extended gains to a sixth session, adding 0.6% to hit a 20-month high after data showed its economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter, easily beating forecasts of 4.8%.

Despite growth being slower than the prior quarter, it puts the country on course to meet its target this year.

"The improving health situation and a pick-up in the vaccination rate augur well for growth in the coming quarters," ANZ Research analysts said in a note, referring to the Philippines.

"We also do not expect any let-up in policy support to growth, particularly as inflation has softened of late," they added.

Elsewhere the picture was more mixed, with stocks in Singapore .STI and Malaysia .KLSE down 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.2 basis points at 1.714%

**Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points at 3.543%​​

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.3 basis points at 6.155%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0718 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.34

-8.51

.N225

-0.75

6.71

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

+2.11

.SSEC

0.24

0.98

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-1.30

.NSEI

-0.24

28.91

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-1.37

.JKSE

0.33

11.29

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.06

-3.14

.KLSE

-0.72

-6.32

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

-4.08

.PSI

0.61

4.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.50

-7.73

.KS11

0.08

3.10

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

-1.84

.STI

-0.51

14.19

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.34

+2.65

.TWII

0.72

19.07

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.73

-8.57

.SETI

0.16

12.38

