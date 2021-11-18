EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX higher as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields slip

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally, while stock markets fell as uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's rate hike drove investors away from risk assets.

The Thai baht THB=TH led gains with a 0.3% jump, hitting a more than two-month high. The Indian rupee INR= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC also firmed 0.2% each.

The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak it had been scaling in the past few sessions, while U.S. Treasury yields fell amid tepid demand at its 20-year auction. USD/US/

"There might be some speculative flows from foreign investors that expect brightening Thailand economic outlook so they might try to bet that on stronger baht," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

"On top of that, we also see some seasonality hedging flows from exporters like automotives and agricultural firms which also explained why baht could not be weakened that much despite strong dollar over the past two days," he added.

Stock markets in the region slipped, as uncertain outlook over interest rates and growth drove investors towards safe haven assets such as gold and government bonds. GOL/

Shares in Indonesia .JKSE and the Philippines .PSI shed around 0.7% each, as their central banks stood pat on interest rates to aid pandemic recovery, as expected.

Though Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans reiterated on Wednesday that it will take until mid-2022 to complete the Fed's wind-down of its bond-buying programme, many market participants expect it move faster.

"We would expect bear-flattening dynamics across the region (Asia), led by front-end of curves, as markets bring forward Asia rate hike expectations to match an accelerated Fed taper," according to a DBS note co-authored by strategists Duncan Tan and Philip Wee.

South Korean shares .KS11 fell for a third straight session, after the country reported a record high 3,292 new COVID-19 cases.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.194%​​

**Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 1.439%​​

**Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2 basis points at 1.97%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0748 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-9.48

.N225

-0.30

8.85

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

+2.35

.SSEC

-0.47

1.37

India

INR=IN

+0.28

-1.35

.NSEI

-0.98

26.76

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-1.34

.JKSE

-0.60

10.98

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-3.74

.KLSE

-0.26

-6.52

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

-4.48

.PSI

-0.69

2.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.18

-7.98

.KS11

-0.51

2.57

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-2.57

.STI

0.09

13.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

+2.47

.TWII

0.44

21.10

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.34

-8.10

.SETI

0.32

13.83

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

