EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX higher ahead of Bank of Thailand meeting

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among Asia's emerging currencies on Monday, hitting its highest in two weeks, ahead of a policy meeting this week as the country reopens to visitors after a bruising pandemic.

The region's currency and equity markets were also boosted by robust employment report from the United States and the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

U.S. inflation data remains a key focus for Southeast Asian markets this week, as it could test the Fed's stance on patient rate hikes.

"Though U.S. payrolls report was better than expected, it was not overly strong to suggest that the Fed will quicken its normalisation stance, " Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

"In particular if CPI picks up pace... could add to UST yield upside and trigger markets to price in faster pace of normalisation (USD positive risk), " they added.

A Reuters poll expects Thailand's central bank to hold interest rates at a record low of 0.50% at its policy meeting on Wednesday to support the flailing economy, as it struggles to recover from the collapse of its vital tourism sector.

The baht THB-TH gained up to 0.8%, and was at its strongest since Oct. 26.

"Bank of Thailand will probably have sufficient policy flexibility for a prolonged hold... concerns of a weak THB will, however, be the bitter trade " Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

The baht is the region's worst performing currency in 2021 so far, having weakened over 9% against the dollar.

Equity gains in the region were led by Philippine stocks .PSI, rising for the fifth straight session to hit a 10-month high. A Reuters poll expects the country's Q3 GDP data, due Tuesday, to show 4.8% growth.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Q3 GDP data, due Friday, is expected to show a contraction as the country is hit by pandemic-induced restrictions. The country's stocks .KLSE and currency MYR= were trading flat.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE and the rupiah =IDR rose, gaining ground after slumping in the last session due to disappointing economic growth figures.

Bucking the trend, South Korean stocks .KS11 dropped to their lowest in nearly a month, as investors stayed cautious ahead of inflation data from the United States and China this week.

Thai stocks .SETI gave up gains accrued earlier in the day and were trading flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia 10-year government bond yields are down around 2 bps to 6.180%

** Financials and consumer stocks drive gains in the Philippines

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0811 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

-9.07

.N225

-0.35

7.52

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

+2.04

.SSEC

0.20

0.74

India

INR=IN

+0.52

-1.35

.NSEI

0.61

28.92

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.49

-1.51

.JKSE

0.77

10.93

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-3.23

.KLSE

0.05

-5.82

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

-4.30

.PSI

0.76

3.59

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.18

-8.19

.KS11

-0.31

3.02

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

-2.09

.STI

0.58

14.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.14

+2.30

.TWII

0.68

18.21

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.79

-9.35

.SETI

0.04

12.25

