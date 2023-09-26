EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian currencies lower, pressured by dollar

By Roushni Nair

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Tuesday, with Thailand's baht and Indonesia's rupiah leading losses, pressured by strength in the greenback as signs of economic resilience and a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve rhetoric pushed U.S. bond yields to 16-year highs.

The baht THB=TH depreciated as much as 0.8% by 0344 GMT, its lowest level since Nov. 10, 2022. The rupiah IDR= weakened as much as 0.4% to its lowest point in six months.

The yield on Thailand's benchmark 10-year bond TH10YT=RR was at 3.26%, its highest level since May 2022.

Investor sentiment toward the baht is being pressured by continued fund outflows driven by wider rate differentials - the interest rate difference between two countries - and a recent uptick in oil prices that could fan inflationary pressures in the net importer. O/R

Investors will now turn their focus to the Bank of Thailand's policy decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Concerns around fiscal damage from higher spending by the country's new government, which took office last month, to help finance fresh policies to stimulate the underperforming economy have also sapped investor confidence, according to Christopher Wong, an FX strategist with OCBC.

"To some extent, the following could be possible given some of the fiscal plans that are installed, but these fund outflows do not just pertain to Thailand, but across most of the region because of the higher-for-longer Fed (rate) narrative," Wong added

The U.S. dollar index =USD touched its highest since November at 106.1 after hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing led the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up more than 45 basis points in September to top 4.5% for the first time since 2007. USD/

Back in Asia, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC depreciated by 0.9% while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= weakened nearly 0.2%, each.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was largely flat after the central bank set the official guidance rate at its widest gap yet against market estimates, while offshore funding continued to be tight.

Stocks in emerging Asia were largely mixed, with those in Malaysia .KLSE and Philippines .PSI advancing 0.2% and 1.2%, respectively. Shares in South Korea .KS11 and China .SSEC fell 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 8.9 basis points to 6.830%

** Singapore Aug manufacturing output dives 12% y/y, more than expected

** Thai exports rise 2.6% y/y in August, first increase in 11 months

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0507 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-11.91

.N225

-0.90

25.93

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.03

-5.60

.SSEC

-0.33

0.52

India

INR=IN

-0.08

-0.59

.NSEI

0.10

8.77

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.36

+0.74

.JKSE

-0.19

1.96

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-6.14

.KLSE

0.18

-3.31

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

-2.18

.PSI

1.22

-4.85

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.82

-6.17

.KS11

-1.25

10.20

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-2.02

.STI

-0.09

-1.19

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-4.65

.TWII

-0.87

15.36

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.46

-4.75

.SETI

0.05

-9.62

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.