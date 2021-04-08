EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian currencies higher

April 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.260

109.24

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3405

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.412

28.43

+0.06

Korean won

1116.000

1117.2

+0.11

Baht

31.380

31.46

+0.25

Peso

48.590

48.56

-0.06

Rupiah

14530.000

14530

0.00

Rupee

74.590

74.59

0.00

Ringgit

4.134

4.136

+0.05

Yuan

6.550

6.5516

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.260

103.24

-5.51

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3209

-1.41

Taiwan dlr

28.412

28.483

+0.25

Korean won

1116.000

1086.20

-2.67

Baht

31.380

29.96

-4.53

Peso

48.590

48.01

-1.19

Rupiah

14530.000

14040

-3.37

Rupee

74.590

73.07

-2.04

Ringgit

4.134

4.0400

-2.27

Yuan

6.550

6.5283

-0.33

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.