EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian currencies higher

April 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.260
109.24
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3405
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.412
28.43
+0.06
Korean won
1116.000
1117.2
+0.11
Baht
31.380
31.46
+0.25
Peso
48.590
48.56
-0.06
Rupiah
14530.000
14530
0.00
Rupee
74.590
74.59
0.00
Ringgit
4.134
4.136
+0.05
Yuan
6.550
6.5516
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.260
103.24
-5.51
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3209
-1.41
Taiwan dlr
28.412
28.483
+0.25
Korean won
1116.000
1086.20
-2.67
Baht
31.380
29.96
-4.53
Peso
48.590
48.01
-1.19
Rupiah
14530.000
14040
-3.37
Rupee
74.590
73.07
-2.04
Ringgit
4.134
4.0400
-2.27
Yuan
6.550
6.5283
-0.33
