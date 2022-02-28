EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asia FX lower after fresh sanctions on Russia

By Harshita Swaminathan

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies took a hit on Monday, with the Thai bhat plunging to a two-week low, after Western nations slapped a fresh round of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian rouble lost nearly 30% against the dollar due the sanctions announced over the weekend that included blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, as well as targeting Russia's central bank and currency reserves.

The baht THB=TH lost as much as 1%, extending last week's near 1% drop, and hitting its weakest since Feb. 9.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, attributed the currency's weakness to poor liquidity, surging oil prices, and a potential hit from a drop in Russian tourists.

"As Thailand is a net importer of energy, I think if crude prices remain high or even rise higher from now, it could deteriorate (Thailand's) trade balance and reduce the current account," said Panichpibool.

Data also showed Thailand's January factory output rose less than expected, while its unemployment rate hit its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore's dollar SGD= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC also eased 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Singapore also joined many Western countries in imposing sanctions against Russia on Monday.

Regional markets experienced heightened volatility over the last week as the crisis dampened risk sentiment, sending oil prices soaring and making safe-haven bets including the dollar USD= and gold more appealing to investors.

"The escalating crisis in the Ukraine will force markets to price in a substantially higher geopolitical risk premium" Westpac strategists said in a note, adding that the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening will be off investors' radar for a while.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, which has anchored regional currencies in recent times against the risk of steep losses amid the Fed's hawkish view on interest rates and policy, gained about 0.1%.

The Indian rupee INR=IN reversed early gains to fall 0.3%, furthering last week's 0.9% loss, while stocks .NSEI reversed early losses and turned positive, as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data.

Analysts expect the economy to have lost steam during the quarter, due to disruptions from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Other share markets in the region also staged a rebound. Philippine stocks .PSI surged more than 1% after a steep drop last week, while Thai stocks .SETI, which sank nearly 2% last week, advanced 0.3%.

Singapore's FTSE Strait Times index, however, .STI fell 1.3%.

Markets in Taiwan and Indonesia were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Russia's bond yields closed at 12.46% on Friday, trading yet to resume.

** Hongkong Land HKLD.SI and DBS Group DBSM.SI top drags among Singapore stocks

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0716 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-0.38

.N225

0.2

-7.87

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

+0.70

.SSEC

0.32

-4.88

India

INR=IN

-0.26

-1.54

.NSEI

0.23

-3.78

Indonesia

IDR=

0.00

-0.80

.JKSE

0.00

4.66

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.01

-0.83

.KLSE

0.40

1.95

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.66

.PSI

1.37

2.64

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.06

-1.12

.KS11

0.84

-9.35

Singapore

SGD=

-0.42

-0.72

.STI

-1.47

3.91

Taiwan

TWD=TP

0.00

-1.18

.TWII

0.00

-3.11

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.70

+2.11

.SETI

0.26

1.61

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Rashmi Aich)

