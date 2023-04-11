EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asia FX higher; US inflation data in focus

By Navya Mittal

April 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies inched higher on Tuesday led by the Thai baht, as the U.S dollar eased after earlier gains on hawkish Federal Reserve bets and China's consumer inflation slowed to an 18-month low.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Philippine peso PHP= led the rises, appreciating by nearly 0.2% each.

The U.S. dollar index =USD slipped 0.1% at 102.37 as of 0301 GMT, after posting its best rally this month on Monday as markets await U.S. inflation data on Wednesday for clues as to the likelihood of more Fed rate hikes.

Fed official John Williams said on Monday he expected inflation to ease to 3.75% this year and likely fall to the central bank's 2% target by 2025.

"Any inflation reading that is weaker than expected will put further pressure on the U.S. dollar and hence that should provide a further boost to Asian currencies, " said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Meanwhile, China's benchmark stock index .SSEC slipped 0.2% as consumer inflation in March rose at the slowest pace since September 2021.

"Weaker CPI underscores inherently weak demand conditions in China and increases bets on further monetary policy easing," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, stock prices climbed higher. Equities in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII led the gains, with the Seoul index reaching a more than seven-month high.

In Manila .PSI, shares were largely unchanged, while its local currency rose after the Philippines posted its smallest trade deficit in three months in February. The peso had fallen in each of the four previous sessions.

In Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= declined for the third straight session, weakening 0.1% despite the country's industrial output in February beating expectations with a 3.6% rise.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.8 basis points at 6.68%

** India has not suspended trade talks with UK, officials say

** Pollution choking Thailand's north hits tourism, worries public

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0355 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-1.72

.N225

1.39

8.95

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

+0.24

.SSEC

-0.35

6.95

India

INR=IN

-0.08

+0.82

.NSEI

0.46

-2.21

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

+4.60

.JKSE

-0.01

-1.17

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-0.29

.KLSE

0.03

-4.48

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

+1.86

.PSI

0.01

-1.17

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.17

-4.02

.KS11

1.40

13.90

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+0.64

.STI

0.01

1.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

+0.78

.TWII

0.31

12.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.19

+0.82

.SETI

0.10

-4.43

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

