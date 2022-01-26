EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.640

114.63

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3475

-0.24

Taiwan dlr

27.787

27.745

-0.15

Korean won

1202.500

1197.7

-0.40

Baht

33.140

32.94

-0.60

Peso

51.385

51.3

-0.17

Rupiah

14380.000

14350

-0.21

Rupee

74.775

74.775

0.00

Ringgit

4.201

4.19

-0.26

Yuan

6.345

6.3206

-0.39

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.640

115.08

+0.38

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3490

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

27.787

27.676

-0.40

Korean won

1202.500

1188.60

-1.16

Baht

33.140

33.39

+0.75

Peso

51.385

50.99

-0.77

Rupiah

14380.000

14250

-0.90

Rupee

74.775

74.33

-0.60

Ringgit

4.201

4.1640

-0.88

Yuan

6.345

6.3550

+0.15

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.