EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.640
114.63
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3475
-0.24
Taiwan dlr
27.787
27.745
-0.15
Korean won
1202.500
1197.7
-0.40
Baht
33.140
32.94
-0.60
Peso
51.385
51.3
-0.17
Rupiah
14380.000
14350
-0.21
Rupee
74.775
74.775
0.00
Ringgit
4.201
4.19
-0.26
Yuan
6.345
6.3206
-0.39
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.640
115.08
+0.38
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3490
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
27.787
27.676
-0.40
Korean won
1202.500
1188.60
-1.16
Baht
33.140
33.39
+0.75
Peso
51.385
50.99
-0.77
Rupiah
14380.000
14250
-0.90
Rupee
74.775
74.33
-0.60
Ringgit
4.201
4.1640
-0.88
Yuan
6.345
6.3550
+0.15
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
