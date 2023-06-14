EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Korean won among major losers in Asian currencies

June 15 (Reuters) -

The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.990

140.09

-0.64

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3409

-0.28

Taiwan dlr

30.760

30.72

-0.13

Korean won

1283.300

1278.5

-0.37

Baht

34.860

34.685

-0.50

Peso

56.090

55.88

-0.37

Rupiah

14920.000

14895

-0.17

Rupee

82.095

82.095

+0.00

Ringgit

4.629

4.619

-0.22

Yuan

7.181

7.1631

-0.25

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.990

131.110

-7.01

Sing dlr

1.345

1.340

-0.36

Taiwan dlr

30.760

30.708

-0.17

Korean won

1283.300

1264.500

-1.46

Baht

34.860

34.585

-0.79

Peso

56.090

55.670

-0.75

Rupiah

14920.000

15565.000

+4.32

Rupee

82.095

82.720

+0.76

Ringgit

4.629

4.400

-4.95

Yuan

7.181

6.900

-3.92

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

