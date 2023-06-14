EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Korean won among major losers in Asian currencies

June 15 (Reuters) -
The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.990
140.09
-0.64
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3409
-0.28
Taiwan dlr
30.760
30.72
-0.13
Korean won
1283.300
1278.5
-0.37
Baht
34.860
34.685
-0.50
Peso
56.090
55.88
-0.37
Rupiah
14920.000
14895
-0.17
Rupee
82.095
82.095
+0.00
Ringgit
4.629
4.619
-0.22
Yuan
7.181
7.1631
-0.25
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.990
131.110
-7.01
Sing dlr
1.345
1.340
-0.36
Taiwan dlr
30.760
30.708
-0.17
Korean won
1283.300
1264.500
-1.46
Baht
34.860
34.585
-0.79
Peso
56.090
55.670
-0.75
Rupiah
14920.000
15565.000
+4.32
Rupee
82.095
82.720
+0.76
Ringgit
4.629
4.400
-4.95
Yuan
7.181
6.900
-3.92
