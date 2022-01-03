EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht kicks off 2022 in green, at over 2-week high; Asia FX mixed

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.410
115.32
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3534
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.593
27.632
+0.14
Korean won
1194.900
1191.8
-0.26
Baht
33.290
33.39
+0.30
Peso
51.230
51.04
-0.37
Rupiah
14280.000
14264
-0.11
Rupee
74.260
74.26
0.00
Ringgit
4.179
4.171
-0.19
Yuan
6.372
6.355
-0.27
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.410
115.08
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3490
-0.31
Taiwan dlr
27.593
27.676
+0.30
Korean won
1194.900
1188.60
-0.53
Baht
33.290
33.39
+0.30
Peso
51.230
50.99
-0.47
Rupiah
14280.000
14250
-0.21
Rupee
74.260
74.33
+0.09
Ringgit
4.179
4.1640
-0.36
Yuan
6.372
6.3550
-0.27
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
