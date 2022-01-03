EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht kicks off 2022 in green, at over 2-week high; Asia FX mixed

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.410

115.32

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3534

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.593

27.632

+0.14

Korean won

1194.900

1191.8

-0.26

Baht

33.290

33.39

+0.30

Peso

51.230

51.04

-0.37

Rupiah

14280.000

14264

-0.11

Rupee

74.260

74.26

0.00

Ringgit

4.179

4.171

-0.19

Yuan

6.372

6.355

-0.27

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.410

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3490

-0.31

Taiwan dlr

27.593

27.676

+0.30

Korean won

1194.900

1188.60

-0.53

Baht

33.290

33.39

+0.30

Peso

51.230

50.99

-0.47

Rupiah

14280.000

14250

-0.21

Rupee

74.260

74.33

+0.09

Ringgit

4.179

4.1640

-0.36

Yuan

6.372

6.3550

-0.27

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

