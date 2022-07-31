EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Japan's yen lead Asian FX; Korean won falls

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.330

133.19

+0.65

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3804

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.992

29.938

-0.18

Korean won

1305.800

1299.1

-0.51

Baht

36.290

36.65

+0.99

Peso

55.380

55.34

-0.07

Rupiah

14860.000

14830

-0.20

Rupee

79.250

79.25

+0.00

Ringgit

4.453

4.448

-0.10

Yuan

6.748

6.7433

-0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

132.330

115.08

-13.04

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3490

-2.19

Taiwan dlr

29.992

27.676

-7.72

Korean won

1305.800

1188.60

-8.98

Baht

36.290

33.39

-7.99

Peso

55.380

50.99

-7.93

Rupiah

14860.000

14250

-4.10

Rupee

79.250

74.33

-6.21

Ringgit

4.453

4.1640

-6.48

Yuan

6.748

6.3550

-5.82

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

