EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Japan's yen lead Asian FX; Korean won falls

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.330
133.19
+0.65
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3804
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.992
29.938
-0.18
Korean won
1305.800
1299.1
-0.51
Baht
36.290
36.65
+0.99
Peso
55.380
55.34
-0.07
Rupiah
14860.000
14830
-0.20
Rupee
79.250
79.25
+0.00
Ringgit
4.453
4.448
-0.10
Yuan
6.748
6.7433
-0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
132.330
115.08
-13.04
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3490
-2.19
Taiwan dlr
29.992
27.676
-7.72
Korean won
1305.800
1188.60
-8.98
Baht
36.290
33.39
-7.99
Peso
55.380
50.99
-7.93
Rupiah
14860.000
14250
-4.10
Rupee
79.250
74.33
-6.21
Ringgit
4.453
4.1640
-6.48
Yuan
6.748
6.3550
-5.82
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
