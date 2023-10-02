EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah top losers among weak Asian currencies

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.850
149.85
0.00
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3729
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
32.322
32.237
-0.26
Korean won
1360.890
1355.84
-0.37
Baht
37.110
36.925
-0.50
Peso
56.860
56.69
-0.30
Rupiah
15595.000
15525
-0.45
Rupee
83.040
83.04
0.00
Ringgit
4.722
4.715
-0.15
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.850
131.110
-12.51
Sing dlr
1.374
1.340
-2.49
Taiwan dlr
32.322
30.708
-4.99
Korean won
1360.890
1260.920
-7.35
Baht
37.110
34.585
-6.80
Peso
56.860
55.670
-2.09
Rupiah
15595.000
15565.000
-0.19
Rupee
83.040
82.720
-0.39
Ringgit
4.722
4.400
-6.82
Yuan
7.297
6.900
-5.43
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
