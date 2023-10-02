News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah top losers among weak Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

October 02, 2023 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.850

149.85

0.00

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3729

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

32.322

32.237

-0.26

Korean won

1360.890

1355.84

-0.37

Baht

37.110

36.925

-0.50

Peso

56.860

56.69

-0.30

Rupiah

15595.000

15525

-0.45

Rupee

83.040

83.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.722

4.715

-0.15

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.850

131.110

-12.51

Sing dlr

1.374

1.340

-2.49

Taiwan dlr

32.322

30.708

-4.99

Korean won

1360.890

1260.920

-7.35

Baht

37.110

34.585

-6.80

Peso

56.860

55.670

-2.09

Rupiah

15595.000

15565.000

-0.19

Rupee

83.040

82.720

-0.39

Ringgit

4.722

4.400

-6.82

Yuan

7.297

6.900

-5.43

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

