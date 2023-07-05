EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah top losers among Asian currencies

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar a 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.420
144.64
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3532
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.209
31.152
-0.18
Korean won
1303.800
1298.6
-0.40
Baht
35.040
34.9
-0.40
Peso
55.590
55.531
-0.11
Rupiah
15065.000
15010
-0.37
Rupee
82.225
82.225
+0.00
Ringgit
4.665
4.65
-0.32
Yuan
7.246
7.252
+0.08
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.420
131.110
-9.22
Sing dlr
1.353
1.340
-0.96
Taiwan dlr
31.209
30.708
-1.61
Korean won
1303.800
1264.500
-3.01
Baht
35.040
34.585
-1.30
Peso
55.590
55.670
+0.14
Rupiah
15065.000
15565.000
+3.32
Rupee
82.225
82.720
+0.60
Ringgit
4.665
4.400
-5.68
Yuan
7.246
6.900
-4.78
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.