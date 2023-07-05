News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah top losers among Asian currencies

July 05, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar a 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.420

144.64

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3532

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.209

31.152

-0.18

Korean won

1303.800

1298.6

-0.40

Baht

35.040

34.9

-0.40

Peso

55.590

55.531

-0.11

Rupiah

15065.000

15010

-0.37

Rupee

82.225

82.225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.665

4.65

-0.32

Yuan

7.246

7.252

+0.08

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.420

131.110

-9.22

Sing dlr

1.353

1.340

-0.96

Taiwan dlr

31.209

30.708

-1.61

Korean won

1303.800

1264.500

-3.01

Baht

35.040

34.585

-1.30

Peso

55.590

55.670

+0.14

Rupiah

15065.000

15565.000

+3.32

Rupee

82.225

82.720

+0.60

Ringgit

4.665

4.400

-5.68

Yuan

7.246

6.900

-4.78

(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

