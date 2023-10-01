EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among weak Asian currencies

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.740

149.35

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3652

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

32.245

32.268

+0.07

Korean won

1,351.42

1352.31

+0.07

Baht

36.755

36.56

-0.53

Peso

56.720

56.69

-0.05

Rupiah

15500.000

15450

-0.32

Ringgit

4.698

4.6935

-0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.740

131.110

-12.44

Sing dlr

1.368

1.340

-2.04

Taiwan dlr

32.245

30.708

-4.77

Korean won

1,351.42

1,260.920

-7.18

Baht

36.755

34.585

-5.90

Peso

56.720

55.670

-1.85

Rupiah

15500.000

15565.000

+0.42

Rupee

83.040

82.720

-0.39

Ringgit

4.698

4.400

-6.34

Yuan

7.297

6.900

-5.43

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com))

