EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead losses among weak Asian currencies

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.740
149.35
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3652
-0.18
Taiwan dlr
32.245
32.268
+0.07
Korean won
1,351.42
1352.31
+0.07
Baht
36.755
36.56
-0.53
Peso
56.720
56.69
-0.05
Rupiah
15500.000
15450
-0.32
Ringgit
4.698
4.6935
-0.10
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.740
131.110
-12.44
Sing dlr
1.368
1.340
-2.04
Taiwan dlr
32.245
30.708
-4.77
Korean won
1,351.42
1,260.920
-7.18
Baht
36.755
34.585
-5.90
Peso
56.720
55.670
-1.85
Rupiah
15500.000
15565.000
+0.42
Rupee
83.040
82.720
-0.39
Ringgit
4.698
4.400
-6.34
Yuan
7.297
6.900
-5.43
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.