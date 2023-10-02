EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah lead declines among Asian currencies

By John Biju

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht and Indonesian rupiah led falls among Asian emerging market currencies on Monday, as the dollar held firm on prospects of U.S. interest rates staying higher-for-longer, and surging crude prices counted against oil importing economies.

The baht THB=TH depreciated by up to 0.6% to 36.785 per dollar, on track for its worst day since Aug. 3, as it remained under pressure due to surging oil prices, concerns over a widening fiscal deficit due to higher spending by the new Thai government, and weak economic data.

"Fiscal stimulus of this size is likely to stoke inflation to some extent, especially if it happens alongside the continued recovery in tourism and the positive turn of the global trade cycle," analysts at HSBC said in a note.

"If the stimulus pushes core CPI higher than what the BoT (Bank of Thailand) already expects for 2024, then there is the risk that the BoT will resume its tightening cycle."

Analysts at Maybank expect the baht - which has lost 2.7% in September quarter and is down nearly 6% so far this year - sees support for currency at 37.07 and resistance at 36.00.

Meanwhile, Thailand's benchmark share index .SETI was 0.4% higher, after reversing course from a 0.7% decline earlier in the day. Thai shares are the region's worst performers, with the index 11.6% so far this year.

Elsewhere, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= retreated 0.45% to 15,520.00, hovering near its lowest level since Jan. 11, while equities .JKSE advanced 0.3%.

Data showed annual inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy cooled down to 2.28% in September, roughly in line with market forecast, coming in near the lower end of the central bank's target range.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Singapore dollar SGD= depreciated 0.2%, while the Philippine peso PHP= was largely unchanged.

Equities in the region were largely subdued, with benchmarks in Manila .PSI, Singapore .STI, Seoul .KS11 barely moving.

Asian markets are now awaiting a slew of economic data throughout the week including inflation data from the Philippines and Thailand, and a monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India later this week.

Meanwhile, markets in China and India were closed for public holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 4.2 basis points to 6.952%, highest level since March 17

** Thai shares reverse course; Delta Electronics Thailand DELTA.BK and Airports of Thailand AOT.BK among top gainers

** Thai 10-year yields slip 12 basis points to 3.170%

** Thailand to inject $15.2 bln into economy through digital wallet plan - PM

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0433 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.27

-12.45

.N225

0.55

22.7

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.23

-5.43

.SSEC

0.10

0.69

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.39

.NSEI

0.59

8.47

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.43

+0.31

.JKSE

0.40

1.71

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.18

-6.42

.KLSE

-0.17

-4.93

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-1.84

.PSI

0.06

-3.68

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.06

-6.71

.KS11

0.09

10.22

Singapore

SGD=

-0.27

-2.13

.STI

-0.08

-1.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

-4.77

.TWII

1.31

17.19

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.54

-5.92

.SETI

0.28

-11.57

