EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indian rupee lead Asian FX higher, stocks rebound

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and stocks in Asia perked up on Friday, tracking a broad global recovery after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global asset prices tumbling a day earlier, although sentiment was still cautious.

The Thai baht THB=TH and the Indian rupee INR=IN led gains among peers, even as oil prices jumped nearly 3% amid evolving geopolitical risks. O/R

However, the baht, which has outperformed all currencies in the Asian emerging pack so far this year, was set for its worst week in a month.

"I think the baht has now become a barometer of emerging market currencies and its rebound suggests that investors are probably buying the dips," Margaret Yang, a Singapore-based Strategist with DailyFX said.

Meanwhile, investors will closely watch as U.S. Federal Reserve officials begin taking stock of how the unfolding conflict in Ukraine might influence the economy and their planned shift to tighter monetary policy.

Yang expects central banks will refrain from hiking rates too aggressively in an effort to strike a balance between navigating heightened geopolitical tensions and high inflation.

"Central banks in developed Asia are likely to tighten policies due to the risk of second round effects amidst an already strengthening economy, while central banks in emerging Asia are likely to prioritise still-weak growth," Nomura analysts said.

Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities expect Asia to remain a relative "safe haven" in comparison.

"The risk of a strong inflation shock (particularly to energy) will increase further tightening risk for EM central banks."

The Singapore dollar SGD= firmed 0.3%, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP bucked the trend to edge 0.1% lower.

Asian equities tracked the positive cues from the Wall Street session overnight to jump higher with Indian stocks leading gains among peers. .N

South Korean .KS11, Singaporean .STI, Indonesian .JKSE and Thai shares .SETI gained about 1%, while Malaysian stocks .KLSE jumped with a 1.7% gain.

The Singapore index slumped over 4% in the previous session, setting it on track for a weekly loss of 3.6%, its worst week in over nine months. Kuala Lumpur shares were headed for their biggest weekly loss since Jan. 21.

Analysts expect a sustained rise in oil and food prices would bode poorly for Asian economies. Nomura analysts see the currencies of oil importers India, Thailand and the Philippines depreciating the most while the rupiah of Indonesia will benefit from rising commodity prices.

Highlights:

** Indian stocks up 3% during the session, set for a 3.1% weekly drop, worst week in five

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.2 basis points at 6.528%​​

** Indonesia rupiah IDR=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= up 0.1%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0548 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.29

-0.10

.N225

+1.8

-8.2

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.22

+0.62

.SSEC

0.70

-5.10

India

INR=IN

+0.59

-1.17

.NSEI

2.90

-3.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.12

-0.79

.JKSE

0.92

4.54

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-0.76

.KLSE

1.36

1.77

Philippines

PHP=

0.00

-0.58

.PSI

0.00

1.26

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-1.18

.KS11

1.27

-9.92

Singapore

SGD=

+0.30

-0.15

.STI

0.78

5.69

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

-1.25

.TWII

0.43

-3.02

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.52

+2.71

.SETI

1.08

1.39

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

