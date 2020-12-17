EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht hits 7-yr peak as investors see c.bank resistance slipping

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Thai baht jumped to a more than seven-year high and breached a major resistance level on Thursday, as investors bet the country's inclusion on a U.S. currency watch list might weaken the central bank's determination to slow the currency's gains.

The baht THB=TH firmed 0.6% to 29.83 per U.S. dollar. Thai exporters last week had called on the central bank to ensure the baht did not appreciate beyond the 30 per dollar mark, which is critical to keep them globally competitive.

The Bank of Thailand said it did not see a big impact on foreign trade and investment after the country was added to a U.S. currency monitoring list along with Taiwan and India.

It added it had conducted two-way intervention only to ride out currency volatility and had no intention of using the exchange rate to gain an unfair trade advantage.

"I think in the near-term the central bank might refrain from heavily supporting the baht due to the report ... by letting the baht dip below the 30 per dollar level today, it is a signal that the central bank will let it move more freely in line with its Asian peers," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

"The baht is going to be much stronger from now ... I don't think BOT will try to change that direction, but they will try to slow down the appreciation, such that exporters can hedge their FX risk."

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP climbed more than 1% against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar, with its own central bank saying the move was a reflection of the island's trade surplus with the United States. The Indian rupee INR=IN rose marginally.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Philippine peso PHP= were steady ahead of central bank meetings later in the day.

Economists by and large expect both banks to leave interest rates unchanged after aggressive policy easing this year to support their pandemic-hit economies.

In equity markets, South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 slipped 0.4% as the country reported a record daily jump in coronavirus deaths and cut its 2021 growth forecast.

Singapore shares .STI shed about half a percent, after data showed the city-state's non-oil domestic exports unexpectedly fell 4.9% in November from a year earlier.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.4 basis points at 6.037%

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include: Genting Singapore Ltd GENS.SI down 1.69% at S$0.875; CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust CMLT.SI down 1.38% at S$2.15; Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd OCBC.SI down 1.17% at S$10.11

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS up 2.16% at 6.15 peso, Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS up 2% at 2040 peso, SM Investments Corp SM.PS up 1.77% at 1094 peso

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0453 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

+5.10

.N225

0.15

13.28

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

+6.52

.SSEC

0.63

11.09

India

INR=IN

+0.07

-2.91

.NSEI

0.27

12.75

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.49

.JKSE

0.32

-2.56

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.27

+1.26

.KLSE

-0.53

5.27

Philippines

PHP=

+0.15

+5.52

.PSI

-0.61

-7.17

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.19

+5.91

.KS11

-0.41

25.61

Singapore

SGD=

+0.14

+1.30

.STI

-0.49

-11.30

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.19

+6.99

.TWII

-0.51

18.63

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.57

+0.27

.SETI

0.62

-5.61

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.