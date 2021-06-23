EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht hits 13-month low on dovish cenbank, growth worries

By Soumyajit Saha

June 23 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slid to its lowest in more than a year on Wednesday after the country's central bank promised to keep monetary policy loose and slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast, citing a hit to its tourism sector.

The Bank of Thailand held interest rates steady at 0.5% and lowered growth forecasts for this year to 1.8%, versus the previous 3%, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy reels from coronavirus-linked restrictions that have ravaged tourism.

Thai stocks .SETI flatlined near three-week lows, while the baht THB=TH dropped 0.5%, its biggest one-day fall since mid-March and its eighth straight day in the red. The currency is down more than 6% year-to-date .

"The poor prospects for the economy mean that monetary policy will need to remain loose for a long time to come... the tourism sector remains on its knees," Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics told clients.

Most other Asian currencies rose against a retreating greenback, after senior Federal Reserve officers assured that the central bank would not hike benchmark rates too quickly and provide support to allow the economy to fully recovery.

The Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.5% and 0.3%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= also advanced.

Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, have suffered broad losses since last week after the Fed indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering in its bond-buying programme.

Singapore shares .STI rose, while Indonesian .JKSE and Malaysian .KLSE indexes retreated.

Philippine stocks .PSI ended higher, helped by the likes of Ayala Land ALI.PS and International Container Terminal Services ICT.PS.

Eyes are on the country's central bank policy meet slated for Thursday, where it is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low for a fifth straight policy meeting, as per a Reuters poll.

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the country has reinforced the need for continued policy support, as mobility restrictions have hurt businesses.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 2 basis points at 1.65%​​

** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.4 basis points at 3.282%​​

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

