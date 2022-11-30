EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht gains on rate hike; tepid dollar lifts Asian FX

By Roushni Nair

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht and equities rose on Wednesday after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point, while other regional markets climbed as the dollar dipped on hopes China loosens COVID-19 curbs that have fuelled slowdown fears.

The BOT expects economic growth this year to be at 3.2%, below prior projection of 3.3%. It also cut its 2023 growth forecast to 3.7% from 3.8% earlier.

"I expect the Thai baht to get a high that could be around 33.50 to 34.00 per U.S. dollar by the end of next year," Kittika Boonsrang, capital markets research specialist at Kasikornbank said.

Boonsrang added the forecast will only be achievable if the country's economy fights the contraction in exports and is able to welcome an increase in the inflow of tourists going forward.

Most other regional currencies strengthened against the U.S. dollar, which dipped as investors turned cautious ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due later this session. Hopes of easing in China's COVID-19 policies further aided the sentiment.

Emerging markets have been sensitive to the U.S. rate outlook, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening this year has buoyed the dollar, putting pressure on local currencies.

The gains in riskier assets on Wednesday came even as China's data showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted at a faster pace this month.

Across the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC emerged as top gainers to appreciate 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively, and both units were poised for their biggest monthly jump since March 2016.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= firmed 0.1%, ending a three-day losing streak, while stocks .JKSE added 0.8%. The currency is set to end the month 0.9% weaker.

Across the region, stocks were mostly trading in black - India .NSEI edged 0.3% higher, with Taiwan .TWII and South Korean .KS11 shares advancing 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields slip marginally to 6.964%

** Thai factory output unexpectedly falls 3.71% y/y in Oct

** Markets in the Philippines are closed for a public holiday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0759 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-16.91

.N225

-0.21

-2.9

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.26

-10.98

.SSEC

0.05

-13.42

India

INR=IN

+0.22

-8.84

.NSEI

0.27

7.57

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-9.41

.JKSE

0.70

7.29

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.90

-6.74

.KLSE

0.67

-3.29

Philippines

PHP=

-

-9.85

.PSI

-

-4.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.59

-9.87

.KS11

1.61

-16.96

Singapore

SGD=

+0.26

-1.55

.STI

0.04

4.93

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.16

-10.44

.TWII

1.16

-18.33

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.58

-5.30

.SETI

0.40

-1.61

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.