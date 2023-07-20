EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht gains as traders focus on PM vote; China's yuan climbs

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 20 (Reuters) - The Thai baht strengthened against an easing greenback on Thursday after signs of a premiership battle ending in Thailand improved investor sentiment, although equity markets in the region struggled for direction.

China's yuan firmed to its highest in more than four months after the central bank eased its cross-border financing rule.

China, the world's second-largest economy, remains in focus as investors eye further stimulus measures from Beijing to revive the economy while the central bank made efforts to stall their currency drag by raising a key ratio.

The U.S. dollar index =USD weakened 0.15% to 100.10, but regained some lost ground after a 2% slump last week.

The Thai baht THB= appreciated by 0.4% to trade at 34, at an over two-month high, as investors hoped for a resolution to the political uncertainty with the second-placed Pheu Thai party expected to field one of its candidates to form a government.

"Market confidence is rising in Thailand after Pita signalled that the Pheu Thai party can field their candidate and that is raising hopes of a political resolution in the country," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened 0.6%, marking its biggest intraday gain since mid-March, after China beefed up its support for the currency with a stronger-than-expected reference rate and a change to its capital curbs to attract inflows.

"The move underscores policymaker's determination to push back against yuan weakening, especially following the rather sharp move in recent days," said OCBC analysts.

But clearly such a move is only a short-term pushback, and markets will chase USD/CNH higher again if disappointment over the absence of stimuli grows, they added.

Equities in the region largely rose, with the benchmark indexes in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI advancing between 0.3% and 1.5%, while those in India .NSEI, Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI lost about 0.3% each.

The Singapore dollar SGD= edged 0.1% higher, while Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= depreciated around 0.2% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** POLL-Bank Indonesia rates on hold for rest of year, cut in Q1 2024

** Thai recovery intact, policy tightening will be gradual - cenbank chief

** China willing to deepen security cooperation with Thailand - Xinhua

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-6.05

.N225

1.23

24.51

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.60

-3.92

.SSEC

-0.58

2.95

India

INR=IN

+0.06

+0.83

.NSEI

0.04

9.59

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

+3.91

.JKSE

0.39

0.10

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.24

-3.32

.KLSE

0.28

-5.92

Philippines

PHP=

-0.17

+2.24

.PSI

1.45

1.07

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.34

-0.43

.KS11

-0.31

16.27

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

+1.25

.STI

0.07

0.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-1.17

.TWII

0.28

21.41

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.44

+1.72

.SETI

-0.27

-8.16

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

