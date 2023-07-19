EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht gains ahead of PM vote, other Asian currencies drift lower

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 19 (Reuters) - The Thai baht was the only Asian emerging market currency to make gains on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that a premiership vote could help the country move out of tense political situation.

The baht THB= was up 0.1% after hitting a two-month high on Tuesday. Local shares also climbed 0.1%.

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party was braced for what could be his final shot at becoming prime minister, as a parliament that denied him last week convenes for its second vote.

Maybank analysts noted that if Pita were to lose the vote, he has said he will allow coalition partner and political heavyweight Pheu Thai to field its prime ministerial candidate in the next round.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar rebounded from a 15-month low hit in the previous session, with its index =USD steadying at 99.943 in early Asia trade.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC was among the currencies losing most ground against the greenback, falling 0.6% on cautious trading ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. The local share benchmark fell 0.3%.

The yuan in China CNY=CFXS also dropped to be down 0.3% after data showed the country's fiscal revenues grew at a slower pace in the first six months from a year earlier compared with the January-May growth rate. Mainland China shares .SSEC retreated 0.3%.

Indonesia and Malaysia's stock markets were closed as the countries celebrate the Islamic New Year.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0346 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.25

-5.78

.N225

0.97

25.74

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.26

-4.25

.SSEC

-0.25

3.25

India

INR=IN

-0.09

+0.75

.NSEI

0.00

9.08

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

+3.84

.JKSE

-0.54

-0.30

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-3.08

.KLSE

-0.22

-6.18

Philippines

PHP=

-0.40

+2.00

.PSI

0.19

-0.39

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.58

-0.26

.KS11

-0.26

16.30

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

+1.15

.STI

0.33

0.42

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.25

-1.18

.TWII

0.00

21.86

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.09

+1.42

.SETI

0.11

-7.89

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Final showdown for Thailand's Pita as parliament votes on PM

** Thai recovery intact, interest rates to normalise gradually - c.bank chief

** China's Jan-June fiscal revenue growth slows

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

