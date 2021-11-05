EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms, S.Korean won weakens

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.620
113.75
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3508
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.886
27.866
-0.07
Korean won
1185.300
1182.6
-0.23
Baht
33.350
33.4
+0.15
Peso
50.580
50.61
+0.06
Rupiah
14340.000
14335
-0.03
Rupee
74.455
74.455
+0.00
Ringgit
4.158
4.152
-0.14
Yuan
6.404
6.398
-0.09
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.620
103.24
-9.14
Sing dlr
1.351
1.3209
-2.26
Taiwan dlr
27.886
28.483
+2.14
Korean won
1185.300
1086.20
-8.36
Baht
33.350
29.96
-10.16
Peso
50.580
48.01
-5.08
Rupiah
14340.000
14040
-2.09
Rupee
74.455
73.07
-1.87
Ringgit
4.158
4.0400
-2.84
Yuan
6.404
6.5283
+1.94
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
