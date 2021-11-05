EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht firms, S.Korean won weakens

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.620

113.75

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3508

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.886

27.866

-0.07

Korean won

1185.300

1182.6

-0.23

Baht

33.350

33.4

+0.15

Peso

50.580

50.61

+0.06

Rupiah

14340.000

14335

-0.03

Rupee

74.455

74.455

+0.00

Ringgit

4.158

4.152

-0.14

Yuan

6.404

6.398

-0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.620

103.24

-9.14

Sing dlr

1.351

1.3209

-2.26

Taiwan dlr

27.886

28.483

+2.14

Korean won

1185.300

1086.20

-8.36

Baht

33.350

29.96

-10.16

Peso

50.580

48.01

-5.08

Rupiah

14340.000

14040

-2.09

Rupee

74.455

73.07

-1.87

Ringgit

4.158

4.0400

-2.84

Yuan

6.404

6.5283

+1.94

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

